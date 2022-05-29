Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (6:10 PM Game)

Sunday, May 29, 2022 l Game # 44

LMCU Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 6:10 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (30-13) at West Michigan Whitecaps (18-25)

RH James Proctor (3-2, 3.33) vs. RH Keider Montero (2-1, 4.18)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the final game of a six-game series. Season Series vs. West Michigan: Dayton 9, West Michigan 2.

Current Series vs. West Michigan: Dayton 4, West Michigan 1. The Dragons are batting .243 as a team while averaging 5.4 runs per game. They have hit four home runs and stolen eight bases. They have a team ERA of 2.25. They have two errors.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 3, West Michigan 2. Four Dayton pitchers combined to allow just four hits and Jose Torres broke a 2-2 tie with a run-scoring single in the fifth. Elly De La Cruz and Austin Hendrick both hit homers for Dayton. James Marinan shined brightest among the pitchers, firing four scoreless innings. Myles Gayman pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, five and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes.

Team Notes

The Dragons 30-13 (.698) record is tied for fourth best of all Minor League Baseball.

The Dragons have matched their highest point above .500 over the last several seasons and currently sit 17 games over. Previously, they had climbed to 17 games above .500 for one day since 2011, when they were 30-13 on May 21, 2017. Before 2017, the last time they were 17 games over .500 came at the end of the 2011 season, when they were 26 games over at 83-57.

In the month of May, the Dragons lead the league in slugging percentage (.454), on-base percentage (.339), and OPS (.793).

The Dragons starting pitcher ERA in May is 2.73 (102.1 IP, 31 ER).

The Dragons have played eight series, winning seven and splitting one.

Player Notes

Alex McGarry leads all Minor League Baseball (over 800 qualified hitters) in slugging percentage (.752). McGarry leads the Midwest League in OPS (1.116) and extra base hits (23) while ranking second in home runs (11), runs batted in (32), and batting average (.330).

Joe Boyle is now one inning short of qualifying for league categories with minimum innings requirements. He would lead all Minor League Baseball in ERA (0.53) and opponent's batting average (.058). He has made seven starts covering 33.2 innings and has allowed only two runs and only six hits. He has allowed only two hits to right-handed batters this season (2 for 56, 31 SO). Opponents are 2 for 44 against Boyle with men on base and 1 for 20 with men in scoring position. Boyle has allowed a total of one hit in four road starts.

Since May 4, Rece Hinds leads the MWL in batting average (.407), on-base percentage (.500), and OPS (1.241). Over 17 games during that time period, he has hit four home runs with 13 RBI and 8 extra base hits.

Connor Phillips leads the MWL in strikeouts with 66, ranking sixth in all Minor League Baseball. Since April 28, Phillips has made five starts, posting a 1.26 ERA (28.2 IP, 15 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 8 BB, 45 SO).

Donovan Benoit over his last 10 relief appearances: 1-0, 5 saves, 0.66 ERA (13.2 IP, 1 R).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, May 31 (7:05 p.m.): South Bend TBA at Dayton RH Joe Boyle (2-0, 0.53)

Wednesday, June 1 (7:05 p.m.): South Bend TBA at Dayton RH Bryce Bonnin (1-1, 3.15)

Thursday, June 2 (7:05 p.m.): South Bend TBA at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-1, 6.63)

Friday, June 3 (7:05 p.m.): South Bend TBA at Dayton RH Connor Phillips (2-2, 2.53)

Saturday, June 4 (7:09 p.m.): South Bend TBA at Dayton RH Christian Roa (0-1, 5.73) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, June 5 (1:09 p.m.): South Bend TBA at Dayton RH James Proctor TV: Dayton's CW (26)

