Chiefs' Offense Explodes for Season-High 15 Runs Sunday
May 29, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release
Peoria, IL - The Chiefs avoided a six-game sweep Sunday as they broke out for a season-high 15 runs in a 15-2 drubbing over the Lake County Captains.
Peoria scored a pair in the first inning and never looked back. Three batters into the Chiefs frame, Todd Lott doubled home Jacob Buchberger to make it 1-0. Later, a fielding error allowed Buchberger to trot home and make it 2-0.
In the second, Lake County got one back against Logan Gragg, as Gabriel Rodriguez connected on his second home run of the season. Gragg settled in for the rest of the night and earned his second win of the season after five innings of work.
In the home half of the second, Peoria pushed across two more on an infield hit from Buchberger. As the ball was grounded towards second baseman Aaron Bracho, he lost his footing. Upon fielding the ball, Bracho threw late to first, which allowed Mack Chambers to motor all the way from second to score an additional run on the play and push the Chiefs lead to 4-1.
With a 4-1 lead into the fourth, the Chiefs broke it wide open. All told, Peoria sent 10 men to the plate and scored six times, capped off by an LJ Jones grand slam, his second long ball of the year.
Peoria's 10-1 lead remained in play until the eighth, when a Lake County solo blast cut it to 10-2. The Chiefs were not done, however, as they again batted around in the eighth inning. Peoria scored five more tallies, as they were aided by a pair of Captains fielding miscues. The 15 runs surpassed their previous second-high, when they scored 13 against Wisconsin back in April.
The Chiefs will play those same Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Tuesday from Appleton, Wisconsin, as they begin a six-game road swing. Tuesday's first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
