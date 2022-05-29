South Bend Wins Fourth-Straight Home Series

SOUTH BEND, IN - What a run here at home for the South Bend Cubs. Tonight the Cubs trailed 2-0 after a half inning, scored three in response in the bottom of the first, and led the rest of the way. The win gave them another series victory at home, their fourth in a row.

Great Lakes trailed 7-3 with two outs and no one aboard in the ninth but boosted the blood pressure of everyone in the ballpark with a two-out rally that saw five-straight batters reach and two score. In a 7-5 game Lance Rymel tabbed Walker Powell to come in and get the final out.

Edwin Mateo ripped a sharp grounder to the right slide, Jake Slaughter dove and knocked it down, then delivered the feed to Powell at first. Ballgame.

Powell got the first save of his professional career when he stepped on the bag at first.

The Cubs fell behind in the first inning on a two-out, two-run blast to left field off the bat of Jose Ramos, his second homer of the season. But starter Daniel Palencia settled in from there and retired seven of the last eight batters he faced in his three innings of work.

A rally immediately triggered for the Cubs in the first, kickstarted by a check swing single down the third base line from Jordan Nwogu. Just two batters later Yohendrick Pinango singled in Nwogu and Yeison Santana with nobody out to tie the score. With two outs it was the birthday boy who delivered, with Pablo Aliendo ripping an RBI-single the other way to put the Cubs in front.

Jonathan Sierra, Fabian Pertuz, and Luis Verdugo all reached consecutively to start the fourth as the bottom third of the order set the table for a Nwogu sac-fly and a Santana RBI-single to bump the lead to 5-2.

Johnny DeLuca entered the game leading the league in homers and ate into the lead with a solo shot to left in the fifth, his 13th homer of the season.

Perhaps the most crucial hit of the game came with two outs in the sixth. Slaughter roped an opposite field double to plate Verdugo and Nwogu, giving the Cubs their biggest lead of the evening at 7-3.

A five-run lead turned rather tenuous in a hurry in the ninth but the Cubs prevailed and sent home a raucous crowd of 5,400 happy with yet another victory.

After an off day on Monday the Cubs travel to Dayton to face the Dragons for a six-game series.

