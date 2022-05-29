Chiefs Rout Captains, Take Only Game of Six Game Series

(PEORIA, IL) - The Lake County Captains (23-21) had their five-game winning streak come to an end after a 15-2 victory by the Peoria Chiefs (18-27) on a windy 80-degree Sunday night at Dozer Park.

Lenny Torres started for Lake County and had an up and down outing. After a strikeout to begin his day, Peoria posted two runs, off an RBI double and error in the bottom of the first. In the second, Torres recorded two outs in five pitches, it took 24 more to gain out number three. The Chiefs tagged on two more on an infield single with the bases loaded, to make the score 4-1.

Lake County scored in the top half of the second, after Gabriel Rodriguez launched his second home run of the season, down the left field line.

In the fourth, Peoria distanced themselves with a six-run inning. After an RBI double, and two more runners reaching, Jordan Jones entered. The right-hander allowed a walk and then a grand slam to LJ Jones that inflated the lead to 9-1. A wild pitch tabbed on another. Jones did continue and threw a scoreless sixth.

Cade Smith would strike out three in the seventh working around two runners that got on.

In the top of the eighth, Joe Naranjo stepped up. After a single and two walks in his previous three plate appearances, he smacked a ball over the left-center field wall. The 21-year-old stopped at second until realizing he homered, his ninth this year.

Peoria had another big inning in the eighth, Matt Turner could not retire a Chief out didn't get help from his defense which committed two errors. Alaska Abney finished the inning.

Overall, the Captains won nine of 12 games played during their road trip. They took four of six from Cedar Rapids and won five of the six games played against Peoria.

The Lake County return home and start a six-game series Tuesday May 31 against the West Michigan Whitecaps. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

