Prato's Monster Day Not Enough as Kernels Split Series with Wisconsin
May 29, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - Cedar Rapids right fielder Anthony Prato went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and finished a double shy of the cycle as the Kernels fell 6-4 to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Sunday afternoon, splitting their series. The Kernels enter the off day 29-16, a full game ahead of the Timber Rattlers in the West Division standings.
Wisconsin opened the scoring with a bases-loaded walk in the first and added back-to-back solo home runs an inning later to go up 3-0. Pat Winkel led off the home half of the second with a single and later scored on an errant pickoff try as the Timber Rattlers' starter threw wildly to first.
The Kernels would make it a one-run game in the third as Prato singled, went first-to-third on a Seth Gray single then crossed home on a throwing error by the Wisconsin catcher as Gray stole second.
Tristan Peters responded in the top of the fourth with a two-out, three-run home run lifted into the wind out to left field. Cedar Rapids struck back in the fifth on a Prato solo homer blasted to left, making it 6-3.
Prato tripled to lead off the eighth, later scoring on a Jeferson Morales RBI single laced back up the middle. Cedar Rapids loaded the bases with just one away in the ninth, but Wisconsin's closer struck out back-to-back hitters to end the comeback effort.
Ryan Shreve, Miguel Rodriguez, Cody Laweryson and Andrew Cabezas combined to toss 5.0 scoreless innings of relief, allowing just two baserunners on a hit and a walk.
The Kernels are idle on Monday before beginning a 12-game road trip in Lansing on Tuesday with a 10:05 a.m. CT start.
