TinCaps Game Information: June 10 at Quad Cities River Bandits

June 10, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (25-30) @ Quad Cities River Bandits (28-27)

Saturday, June 10 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Modern Woodmen Park | Davenport, IA

RHP Victor Lizarraga (No. 7 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Tyson Guerrero

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: SS Jackson Merrill tallied three hits, and outfielders Lucas Dunn and Justin Farmer each homered, but Quad Cities won a wild back-and-forth contest, 12-11, on Friday night at Modern Woodmen Park. Bandits 3B Cayden Wallace ended the game with a walk-off, two-run single as he fisted a flair to right field with runners at second and third.

HOT CAPS: Last night's loss put an end to Fort Wayne's 4-game winning streak, but the TinCaps are still 11-6 over their last 17 games. The 'Caps are still in search of their first 5-game winning streak since 2019. The loss also ended a 5-game road winning streak, which was the club's longest since 2017.

HE'S LEGEN-DAIRY: OF Justin Farmer is on a tear this week. He's 8-for-14 in this series with a double, a triple, and in last night's game, he hit a go-ahead 9th inning homer. Farmer also has 4 walks, 7 RBIs, and 2 stolen bases this week. Including last Sunday's series finale against South Bend, Farmer is 11 for his last 18 (.611). Overall, Farmer has a 6-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in 10 straight.

STREAKS: Nathan Martorella and Lucas Dunn are on 6-game hitting streaks... Martorella also has a 10-game on-base streak... Brandon Valenzuela has a hit in 5 straight... Juan Zabala is on a 9-game on-base streak.

HAWKEYE HOMECOMING: Manager Jonny Mathews is from Centerville, Iowa, about 3 hours southwest of here. He's a former Hawkeyes grad assistant and also played and coached at Indian Hills. Wednesday's winning pitcher, Adam Mazur, was the 2022 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year at Iowa.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.34). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.96 ERA, 3rd highest.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +12 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 28-27 record (3 games better than their actual mark)... In games decided by 1 or 2 runs, the 'Caps are 6-16.

JAKOB MARSEE: Along with Peoria's Nathan Church, 1 of only 2 players in the MWL to appear in every game so far this year... had an 18-game on-base streak in May... In MWL, ranks 1st in runs (43), 2nd in walks (43; 17% BB%), and 3rd in SB (19)... 5th best BB/K (0.93).

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect (highest ranked in MWL)... had a 6-game hitting streak snapped Saturday... Last week, went 9-for-25 (.360)... Since May 5, 6th in the MWL in average (.315)... For the season, ranks 6th in R (32)... has 7th lowest K% (13%).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: 14-game on-base streak in May... 12 doubles are 7th most in the MWL.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In MWL, ranks tied for 1st in XBH (23), 2nd in HR (9) and RBIs (40), 3rd in games (54), 4th in 2B (13) and R (35), 6th in SLG (.492), BB (35, 15% BB%), OPS (.877), and H (53), 10th in OBP (.385)... 7th in wRC+ (151)... 7th in wOBA (.402) and BB/K (0.85), 5th in ISO (.218). For context, Fernando Tatis Jr.'s OPS was .910 in 2017. Best in TinCaps era: Jason Hagerty (.917 in 2010).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.