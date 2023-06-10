Nowlin Activated off to Development List

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. LHP Jaylen Nowlin has been activated off the Development list. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with five on the injured list.

The Kernels' twelve-game road trip continues with game five of the set against Dayton tonight at 6:10.

