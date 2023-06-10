Peoria's Hit Parade Leads to 10-2 Win Over Sky Carp

June 10, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







PEORIA-The Peoria Chiefs pounded out 13 hits and defeated the Beloit Sky Carp for the fourth time in five games this week, winning Saturday night's battle 10-2.

The Sky Carp opened the scoring Saturday night when Davis Bradshaw doubled to lead off the game, advanced to third on a single from Khalil Watson and scored when Jacob Berry grounded into a double play.

From there, it was all Chiefs. Peoria scored three times in the third inning, two more in the fourth and plated five runs in the eighth inning to cap their scoring.

Zach King (4-3) took the loss after allowing five runs in 4 1-3 frames. Jake Schrand and Tyler Eckberg each recorded scoreless outings out of the bullpen.

Joe Mack had a terrific night at the plate for the Sky Carp, going 3-for-3 with a walk and driving in the team's second run in the ninth inning.

The two teams will meet in the finale of their six-game series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Beloit will return home to take on the Quad Cities River Bandits in a week-long set beginning Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

