Dragons Explode for 8-Run First Inning, Top Kernels 9-4

Dayton, Ohio - Edwin Arroyo's two-run home run capped an eight-run first inning and the Dayton Dragons cruised to a 9-4 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Saturday night. The Dragons have won three of the first five games in the six-game series with the first place Kernels that will conclude on Sunday afternoon.

A crowd of 7,940 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons are 12-4 over their last 16 games.

Seven consecutive Dayton batters delivered base hits in the first inning, all after two men were out, and the Dragons collected eight total hits in the inning, a season high. Arroyo started the inning with a single to extend his hitting streak to 10 straight games, and he capped off the scoring with a two-run homer, his seventh of the season.

View the Arroyo home run here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1667680843345678336?s

Also in the first inning, Austin Hendrick contributed a run-scoring double, Tyler Callihan had an RBI single, Justice Thompson had a two-run double, Wendell Marrero had a run-scoring double, and Yan Contreras added a single to drive in a run. The eight runs in the inning matched the Dragons season high for most runs in any single inning.

Cedar Rapids mounted a comeback bid in the middle innings, scoring three runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth to make it 8-4, but Dayton's Austin Callahan halted their momentum with a solo home in the bottom of the sixth to extend the Dragons lead to 9-4 and close out the scoring.

View the Austin Callahan home run here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1667700527164018690?s

Dayton starting pitcher Jose Acuña (4-0) was credited with the win on a night when he was not as sharp as normal. He walked six in five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits with four strikeouts.

The Dayton bullpen combined for four innings, allowing one run. Carson Rudd surrendered the tally in his one inning of work, the sixth. Owen Holt worked out of a bases loaded jam to pitch a scoreless seventh. Vin Timpanelli retired all six batters he faced over the final two innings, notching three strikeouts.

The Dragons finished with 12 hits including at least one by every member of the lineup. Arroyo, Hendrick, and Marrero each had two hits.

The Dragons moved back into a tie for second place with West Michigan in the East Division of the Midwest League, 10 games behind first place Great Lakes.

Up Next: The Dragons (29-27) host Cedar Rapids (31-25) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. Thomas Farr (1-2, 3.20) is scheduled to start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: Sunday's Dragons game will be television live on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

