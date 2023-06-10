Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:10 PM Start)

June 10, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, June 10, 2023lGame # 56

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:10 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26)l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Cedar Rapids Kernels (31-24) at Dayton Dragons (28-27)

RH Zebby Matthews (0-0, 1.50) vs. RH Jose Acuña (3-0, 2.40)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Cedar Rapids 4, Dayton 2. The Dragons went 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position as they lost their second straight game. Cedar Rapids scored two runs in the top of the first inning and took a 4-1 lead to the ninth. The Dragons scored once and had the tying run on base with one out but could not get the big hit. Jack Rogers and Tyler Callihan each had a double for Dayton.

Team Notes

The Dragons have lost two straight games on the heels of a five-game winning streak. They have scored just four runs in their last three games combined. They are 1-23 with men in scoring position in the two losses.

The Dragons are 11-4 over their last 15 games. Over those 15 games, Dragons pitchers have a team ERA of 2.34, best in the league.

The Dragons are 21-14 (.600) since April 30, the third-best record in the MWL (12 teams) during that time frame (behind Great Lakes and Cedar Rapids).

The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 2.94, best in all Minor League Baseball (120 teams). Their full season ERA of 3.44 ranks second in the Midwest League.

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo has a nine-game hitting streak, going 16 for 35 (.457) with two home runs, one triple, and three doubles while raising his batting average from .182 to .235. In the four games played in the current series, Arroyo has two singles, a double, triple, and home run. His current hitting streak is one short of the Dragons team high for this season of 10 by Austin Hendrick.

Justice Thompson over his last 15 games is batting .327 with two home runs, seven extra base hits, and 10 RBI to raise his batting average from .198 to .246.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar has been named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings (allowing one unearned run), just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41. For the year, he leads the MWL in ERA (2.42) and opponent batting average (.164).

Other Dragons starting pitchers have also posted excellent ERAs on the year. Chase Petty has an ERA of 0.45 in just 20 innings (five starts). Jose Acuña (2.40-would be the league leader but is three innings short of qualifying), Thomas Farr (3.20), and Hunter Parks (3.28) also have strong ERAs. The other starter, Javi Rivera, stands at 4.01 but has posted a 3.29 ERA beginning with his third appearance of the year on April 20.

Several Dragons relievers have had several consecutive strong outings: Jake Gozzo over his last 5 G: 1-0, 4 Sv, 7.1 IP, 0 R, 9 SO...Myles Gayman over his last 6 G: 3-0, 12.2 IP, 1 R...Braxton Roxby over his last 8 G: 2 Sv, 12.1 IP, 1 R...Owen Holt over his last 3 G: 7 IP, 1 R...Javien Sandridge over his last 4 G: 5.2 IP, 0 R...John Murphy since joining the Dragons: 6 G, 2-0, 12.2 IP, 2 R.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, June 11 (1:10 pm): Cedar Rapids LH Jaylen Nowlin (2-3, 3.86) at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-2, 3.20) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Midwest League Stories from June 10, 2023

