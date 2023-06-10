Loons Power Past Captains, Magic Number Is One

Midland, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (39-17) plastered double-digit runs for the second time in the series, their fourth win in five games against the Lake County Captains (26-30) 10-5, on a 77-degree cloudy Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

The four-run sixth inning was highlighted by two home runs. Alex Freeland smacked a three-run home run over the left-field fence against newly entered left-hander Shawn Rapp his sixth hit and second homer against a left-hander in 41 plate appearances. Damon Keith next-up smashed the first pitch he saw onto the berm on left field, it was hit 115 miles per hour exit velocity.

With the win and a West Michigan Whitecaps loss, the Loons' "magic number" is now one. 10 games remain in the first-half schedule, with the Loons atop the division by ten games over the Whitecaps.

The Loons scored in five of the eight innings, their offense came to play. In the bottom of the first inning, Chris Newell walked to begin the game, Dalton Rushing followed it up with an RBI double down the right-field line. After two strikeouts, Damon Keith laced one up the middle plating Rushing. Lake County starter Rodney Boone finished the first and would not come out for a second.

The Captains took a 3-2 lead in the second getting six batters in a row on base, three singles, and three walks. A Nate Furman RBI single brought home the third run. Maddux Bruns only got one out, a third strikeout, Reinaldo De Paula closed out the frame, stranding the bases loaded. In the third, Micael Ramirez rammed a two-run double off De Paula to increase the advantage to 5-2.

Great Lakes grabbed a run back in the bottom of the fourth, Frank Rodriguez clubbed an RBI double, scoring Jake Vogel from first base. The Loons scored four runs in the sixth and did plate an additional run in the eighth. Taylor Young doubled home Damon Keith who also reached on a two-bagger. Keith finished with three hits, Young had two.

Orlando Ortiz navigated the Loons from the fourth through the seventh. He retired the first six batters he faced and punched out four Captains. The right-hander did walk a batter, the first time in his last five appearances.

Aldry Acosta worked the eighth inning 1-2-3 throwing 15 pitches. Juan Morillo struck out the side in the ninth. The second strikeout and the final strikeout led to two scrummages between the teams, that resulted in words hurled but nothing more.

The series finale is tomorrow Sunday, June 11th, 2023. Sunday at the ballpark features a Play Ball Youth Clinic, Kids Club Takeover Day presented by EGLE, and Faith & Family Day brought to you by Great Lakes Bay Orthodontics. The first pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

