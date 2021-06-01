TinCaps Game Information: June 1 vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels

June 1, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-13) vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels (10-14)

Tuesday, June 1 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 1 of 6 in Series | Home Game 12 of 60 | Game 24 of 120

RHP Moises Lugo (3.50 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Beck (2.25 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM + TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps lost to the Cubs in South Bend, 12-2. That snapped Fort Wayne's season-best 3-game winning streak. The 'Caps and Cubs split their 6-game set.

LEADING OFF: Dwanya Williams-Sutton is leading off for the TinCaps tonight for the first time in his MiLB career. Through the first 134 games of his career, Williams-Sutton has hit 2nd twice, 3rd 16 times, cleanup 54 times, 5th 34 times, 6th 23 times, and 7th 4 times.

CATCH HIM ALL OVER: Jonny Homza has been Fort Wayne's primary catcher this season, but tonight he starts at shortstop, the position he grew up playing as an amateur in Alaska. This will be Homza's first MiLB action at short since 2017, his rookie season in the Arizona League. So far this season, Homza has 14 starts at catcher, 4 at third base, 2 at first, and he filled in for an inning in right field. For his pro career, he's also started a few games at second base... Meanwhile, at the plate, Homza ranks 7th in High-A Central with 16% BB% and 4th in Line Drive % (25%).

RUIZ'S RUN: Agustin Ruiz leads High-A Central with 21 RBIs. He's also tied for 2nd in home runs with 6. In 2019, as a 19-year-old, Ruiz recorded 4 home runs and 55 RBIs in 120 games.

OPEN THE GATES: After being limited to 30% in May, Parkview Field's capacity is now at 40%, or a max of about 4,000 fans. The TinCaps plan to raise capacity to at least 60% later this month... The team announced earlier today that the ballpark's gates are open to the public again on a daily basis for the first time since March 2020. Parkview Field is a popular spot Downtown for walkers, runners, and kids to play in "splash pads."

ON THE OTHER SIDE: Cedar Rapids has the most veteran team in the league with an average age of 23.2 for their hitters and 24.1 for their pitchers. By comparison, Fort Wayne has the 3rd youngest lineup (22.1) and 5th youngest staff (23.1)... The Kernels are just 11th out of 12 in the league in runs per game (4.13), yet lead the circuit with 26 homers through 24 games. Meanwhile, their pitchers have surrendered a league-low 14 bombs and struck out a league-best 11.7 per 9 innings... On the bases, CR is 21-for-23 in stolen bases attempts.

STARTING STRONG: TinCaps starting pitchers have posted a 3.47 ERA this season, 3rd lowest in the HAC, behind only Great Lakes (2.24) and Cedar Rapids (2.60)... Fort Wayne though has the worst bullpen ERA (7.17), while the Kernels have had the 2nd worst pen (5.52).

EXCELLENT ELLIOTT: Ethan Elliott leads the league in strikeouts (38), average against (.131), and WHIP (0.69). His 1.46 ERA ranks 2nd.

260 TO THE SHOW: On Friday night, 30-year-old catcher Webster Rivas became the 195th former Fort Wayne TinCaps player to play in the Major Leagues after debuting with the San Diego Padres. Rivas logged over 2,100 plate appearances in the Minors before his first four in MLB on Friday. Rivas appeared in 25 games for the TinCaps in 2017 with 1 HR... Including Rivas, 44 former Fort Wayne players have been in The Show so far this season... The list is, of course, headlined by Fernando Tatis Jr., another 2017 TinCap.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.