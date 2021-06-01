Rattlers Shut Out Chiefs

June 1, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers got their homestand against the Peoria Chiefs off on the right foot with a 3-0 victory on Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Reese Olson tossed six scoreless innings and Thomas Dillard drove in two runs for the Rattlers.

Wisconsin (13-12) scored in the bottom of the third inning. Nick Kahle doubled and Jesús Lujano singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. David Hamilton drove in Kahle with a sacrifice fly for the early 1-0 lead.

Garrett Mitchell started a Timber Rattler rally in the bottom of the sixth with a one-out triple to the gap in right-center. Thomas Dillard followed with a sharp single through the drawn-in infield to score Mitchell.

Olson matched a his single-game highs as a professional for innings pitched (6) and strikeouts (8) as he worked around five hits in his start. Olson didn't walk a batter, looked very sharp in the game, and got some key defensive plays behind him.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Chiefs (9-15) had Moises Castillo at second with one out. Matt Chamberlain hit a sinking liner to center. Korry Howell ran in and made a knee-high catch. Castillo was rounding third and heading for home before he realized that Howell had caught the ball and was tossing the ball to second to complete an inning-ending double play.

Nash Walters relieved Olson to start the seventh and worked around a two-out single. In the eighth, Walters gave up back-to-back singles and threw a wild pitch with one out and Peoria had the tying runs in scoring position.

Walters got the second out with a strikeout before turning the game over to Taylor Floyd, who got the final out of the eighth.

Floyd returned to the mound in the top of the ninth and pitched a perfect inning to close out the win and pick up his second save of the season.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Zach Mort (0-1, 2.50) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Michael YaSenka (0-1, 5.60) is scheduled as the starter for Peoria. Game time is 7:05pm.

Wednesday is the Teacher Appreciation Night. Area educators should contact the Timber Rattlers ticket office for the specials, including discounted tickets.

The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Garrett Mitchell poster courtesy of Chick-fil-A.

Plus, Bark in the Park returns and it is presented by Fox Valley Humane Association, Fleet Farm, and WVBO! Fans can bring their pups to the ballpark with a seat on the left field berm just waiting for them. Click this link for the details you need to know before bringing your canine to the game on Wednesday.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, you can follow the action on AM 1280 WNAM starting with the pregame show at 6:45pm. The game is also available on internet audio and through MiLB.tv.

R H E

PEO 000 000 000 - 0 8 1

WIS 001 001 01x - 3 7 1

WP: Reese Olson (2-2)

LP: Logan Gragg (0-2)

SAVE: Taylor Floyd (2)

TIME: 2:45

ATTN: 1,812

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.