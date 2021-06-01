Parkview Field Re-Opens for Daily Hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - For the first time since March 2020, Parkview Field's gates are open to the public again on a daily basis. As of today, the home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps is back to welcoming walkers, runners, and more.

Parkview Field's re-opening during businesses hours coincides with the ballpark's capacity increasing for TinCaps games and hosting more special events.

"Just like Opening Day for the TinCaps was a big deal for us, this is, too," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "One of the things we'd missed most during the pandemic was seeing activity at the ballpark on a daily basis. Over the years we know many people have utilized Parkview Field as a public park-some even transforming their lives utilizing the facility for physical fitness. This is just another sign, along with more fans at TinCaps games and more special events being hosted, that we're returning to normalcy."

On top of being open for walkers, runners, or guests visiting the ballpark, Parkview Field's outfield concourse also contains the City of Fort Wayne's Robert E. Meyers Park. The splash pads there have been turned on for kids to play in as well. Additionally, Parkview Field's Administrative Office and The Orchard Team Store have returned to regular hours, too.

With versatile spaces both indoors and outdoors, Parkview Field is once again hosting special events at full capacity, such as weddings, receptions, fundraiser dinners, charity walks, and more. Those interested in hosting a special event at the ballpark can find full details at ParkviewField.com.

Meanwhile, the TinCaps recently laid out plans for increasing Parkview Field's capacity for games. Effective today, the ballpark's capacity has grown to approximately 40% or about 4,000 fans. Later this month, capacity will rise to at least 60%. Click here for more details.

The TinCaps begin a 12-game homestand at Parkview Field tonight, with the first of six games against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins affiliate). A limited number of tickets are still available. Fans can check out the promotional schedule and purchase tickets here.

Parkview Field Hours Open to the Public

* Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

* Friday: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Note: Gates close 3 hours before TinCaps games. Click here for the team's schedule. The ballpark will have limited hours open on Saturdays when the team is at home.

