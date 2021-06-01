Loons Announce July - September Promotional Schedule

June 1, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are excited to announce the rest of the promotional schedule for the 2021 season, covering the months of July, August, and September. The action-packed second half of the summer features six, week-long homestands for the Loons with all games at 100% seating capacity. The promotional schedule is as follows:

July 6th: Hometown Heroes presented by Hemlock Semiconductor, Small Business Tuesday presented by Midland Business Alliance

July 7th: Bark in the Park presented by Creation Coffee

July 8th: Michigander Night presented by AHP, Thirsty Thursday presented by JP O'Sullivan, Tap Takeover by Sierra Rose Ciders

July 9th: $50,000 Dice Roll Game presented by Feeny Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Midland, Feast Friday presented by Isabella Bank

July 10th: Comic Book Hero Night presented by MidMichigan Health, Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

July 11th: Local Heroes Day presented by Applebee's, Kids Club Takeover presented by MidMichigan Health, Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases presented by Serra Toyota of Saginaw

July 27th: Hometown Heroes presented by Hemlock Semiconductor, Small Business Tuesday presented by Midland Business Alliance

July 28th: Great Lakes Camels Night presented by Fisher Companies, Bark in the Park presented by Creation Coffee

July 29th: Swipe Right Night, Thirsty Thursday presented by JP O'Sullivan, Tap Takeover by Witch's Hat Brewing Company

July 30th: Grand Slam Car Giveaway presented by Feeny Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Midland, Dodgers Bluesday presented by MidMichigan Health, Feast Friday presented by Isabella Bank

July 31st: Wonderful Wizarding World Night presented by MidMichigan Health, Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance, Faith and Family Night presented by Life Church

August 1st: Inclusion Day presented by Corteva Agriscience, Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases presented by Serra Toyota of Saginaw

August 3rd: Hometown Heroes presented by Hemlock Semiconductor, Small Business Tuesday presented by Midland Business Alliance

August 4th: Bark in the Park presented by Creation Coffee

August 5th: Riverdays Balloon Festival After Glow Party presented by Isabella Bank, Thirsty Thursday presented by JP O'Sullivan, Tap Takeover by Griffin Claw Brewing Company

August 6th: SVSU vs. Northwood Night, Kids Lunchbox Giveaway (first 500 kids) courtesy of SVSU, Feast Friday presented by Isabella Bank

August 7th: Binge TV Night, Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

August 8th: Lou E.'s Gold Medal Games presented by Milk Means More, Kids Club Takeover presented by MidMichigan Health, Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases presented by Serra Toyota of Saginaw

August 17th: Hometown Heroes presented by Hemlock Semiconductor, Small Business Tuesday presented by Midland Business Alliance

August 18th: Great Lakes Camels Night presented by Fisher Companies, Bark in the Park presented by Creation Coffee

August 19th: Lucky Hotdog Night presented by Herman Hiss & Company, Thirsty Thursday presented by JP O'Sullivan, Tap Takeover by Lansing Brewing Company, Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance, Faith & Family Night presented by Life Church

August 20th: Human Cannonball Appearance, Loons Pennant Race presented by Greater Midland, Feast Friday presented by Isabella Bank

August 21st: Princess Night presented by Meijer, Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

August 22nd: Meijer Family Fun Day, Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases presented by Serra Toyota of Saginaw

August 31st: Hometown Heroes presented by Hemlock Semiconductor, Small Business Tuesday presented by Midland Business Alliance

September 1st: Bark in the Park presented by Creation Coffee

September 2nd: 90's Night presented by Century 21 Signature Realty, Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance, Thirsty Thursday presented by JP O'Sullivan, Fan Favorite Tap Takeover

September 3rd: CMU vs. WMU Night presented by CMU, CMU Gym Bag Giveaway (First 500 fans), Feast Friday presented by Isabella Bank

September 4th: House Divided Night Presented by Meijer, Loons 1K Beer Run presented by JP O'Sullivan, Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

September 5th: Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases presented by Serra Toyota of Saginaw

September 14th: Hometown Heroes presented by Hemlock Semiconductor, Small Business Tuesday presented by Midland Business Alliance

September 15th: Great Lakes Camels Night presented by Fisher Companies, Bark in the Park presented by Creation Coffee

September 16th: 80's Night, Thirsty Thursday presented by JP O'Sullivan, Fan Favorite Tap Takeover

September 17th: Loons Baseball Hat Giveaway (First 500 fans) presented by Fidelity Investments, Feast Friday presented by Isabella Bank

September 18th: Nine Innings of Winning presented by MBS International Airport, Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

September 19th: Closing Day, Cruise 'N Car Show presented by Northtown Collision, Prostate Cancer Awareness Day presented by P.C.U.P.S. Foundation, Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases presented by Serra Toyota of Saginaw.

All games in July, August, and September will operate at 100% capacity. Tickets for all remaining Loons home games will go on sale on June 1st. Box seats are available for $15; lawn seats are available for $10. Tickets may be purchased at Loons.com, by calling 989-837-BALL, or visiting the Dow Diamond box office from 10 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Friday. Game times and promotions are subject to change. For the most up-to-date ticket and promotion information for the 2021 season, follow the Loons on social media or visit Loons.com.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 1, 2021

Loons Announce July - September Promotional Schedule - Great Lakes Loons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.