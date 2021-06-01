Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday

June 1, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, June 1, 2021 l Game # 25

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (14-10) at Lake County Captains (11-13)

RH Spencer Stockton (2-0, 3.57) vs. RH Hunter Gaddis (1-2, 4.80)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the first game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: This is the first meeting of 2021 between the two clubs.

Player Notes

Jacob Hurtubise over his last 12 games is 15 for 39 (.385) to raise his average from .200 to .313. He leads the High-A Central League in On-Base Percentage (.464). He is sixth in the league in batting average and tied for fifth in runs scored. Hurtubise has 16 stolen bases on the year to rank second in the league and tied for third in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams), three behind the national leader. He has stolen 11 bases in the last eight games.

Alex McGarry has hit two home runs in his first seven games with the Dragons. Including his seven games at Daytona, McGarry has hit six home runs in 14 games this season.

Francisco Urbaez over his last six games is 8 for 20 (.400) with one home run.

Miguel Hernandez is 5 for 14 (.357) with four RBI in his last five games to snap a 2 for 21 slump.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 10.1 innings, surrendering just three hits and six walks. He has struck out 18 of 44 batters faced.

Reliever Jacques Pucheu has allowed one run in 13 innings this season (0.69 ERA). Opposing batters have gone 5 for 43 (.116) against him.

Reliever Francis Peguero has allowed only one run in eight innings, allowing just five hits and two walks.

Sam Hellinger over his last four outings: 7.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 11 SO, 1 Sv.

Team Notes

Dayton begins the day one-half game behind first place West Michigan, who has seven straight games including a six-game sweep over tonight's opponent, Lake County.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 20 of the 24 games they have played this season. The have not been lower than second place in the standings and have not been more than one game out of first at any time this season.

HITTING: After averaging 2.8 runs per game over the last 12 games entering the Quad Cities series (17 runs in each six-game series vs. Lansing and South Bend), the Dragons scored 40 runs vs. the River Bandits, averaging 6.7 runs per game. The Dragons averaged 6.7 runs per game in their first series of the year vs. Great Lakes.

The Dragons are tied for the league lead in stolen bases with 48 and tied for fourth in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams). They are on a pace for 240 in a 120 game season (the pace for a 140 game season would be 280). The club record for steals in a season is 228 in 2011 (140 games), when Billy Hamilton stole 103. They stole 120 bases in 140 games in 2019.

PITCHING: Dragons pitchers have allowed an opponent batting average of .211 (tied for first in the league). The Dragons rank fifth in the league in team ERA at 3.89. They have allowed the second fewest home runs in the league (15), one more than the league leader.

FIELDING: The Dragons committed have committed only 19 errors in 24 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wed., June 2 (7:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-1, 1.10) at Lake County LH Logan Allen (2-0, 0.83)

Thu., June 3 (7:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 2.81) at Lake County TBA

Fri., June 4 (7:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis (0-3, 4.01) at Lake County RH Tanner Burns (0-2, 4.08)

Sat., June 5 (7:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft (2-1, 4.35) at Lake County TBA

Sun., June 6 (1:30 p.m.): Dayton RH Spencer Stockton (2-0, 3.57) at Lake County RH Mason Hickman (1-2, 3.45)

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.