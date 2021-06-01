Camargo, Cabbage Homer in 7-4 Road Win

June 1, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Home runs by Jair Camargo and Trey Cabbage bookended the scoring in a 7-4 Cedar Rapids Kernels victory Tuesday against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Parkview Field. Cedar Rapids (11-14) currently leads all High-A Central teams with 28 round-trippers over 25 games played.

Camargo lifted the Kernels to a 2-0 lead within the second inning. Cabbage received a one-out walk before Camargo homered to right-center field to open the scoring in Tuesday's series opener.

The TinCaps (10-14) answered with three consecutive runs to take a 3-2 advantage. In the third, Jonny Homza hit an RBI double and later scored on Seamus Curran's game-tying single. Curran also added a run-scoring double during the fifth.

Max Smith put Cedar Rapids back in front, 4-3, in the sixth. Camargo and Alex Isola picked up back-to-back walks and advanced on a groundout from Michael Helman. Smith followed with a two-out single that brought both runners home.

A seventh-inning wild pitch allowed Fort Wayne to even the score at 4-4. With the bases loaded and one out in the frame, Ethan Skender struck out swinging, but the pitch got away with Tirso Ornelas scoring from third base.

Cabbage came through the final stanza to secure a 7-4 lead for Cedar Rapids. The Kernels had runners at the corners within the ninth and were down to their last out of the inning when Cabbage crushed a three-run blast to right-center field for the decisive play of the contest.

Jonathan Cheshire (1-2, 9.00) retired all four batters that he faced and stranded an inherited runner while earning his first win of the season. Sam Keating (0-4, 15.83) gave up Cabbage's tie-breaking home run in a losing effort.

This six-game series continues Wednesday evening at 7:05 p.m. ET (6:05 p.m. CT) with Cedar Rapids left-hander Kody Funderburk (0-0, 0.98) and Fort Wayne right-hander Anderson Espinoza (0-1, 9.64) listed as probable pitchers. Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will call the action on www.kernels.com.

Cedar Rapids will host its next homestand from June 15 through June 27. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.