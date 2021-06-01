Dragons Score 2 in 9th, Win 10-9

June 1, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Eastlake, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to come from behind and defeat the Lake County Captains 10-9 on Tuesday night in the opener to a six-game series. The Dragons have won five of their last seven games.

Dayton built a 7-2 lead going to the bottom of the sixth inning, only to see Lake County rally with six unanswered runs to jump ahead 8-7 in the seventh. The Dragons tied the game in the top of the eighth before Lake County went back in front with one run in the bottom of the inning.

In the ninth, Eric Yang was hit by a pitch to start the inning for Dayton, and Miguel Hernandez singled Yang to second. With one out, Francisco Urbaez walked to load the bases. Jacob Hurtubise hit a bouncer back to the mound, but Lake County pitcher Nick Gallagher threw wildly to second base as he tried to start what would have been a game-ending double play. Yang scored on the play to tie the game and the bases remained loaded. With two outs, Quincy McAfee walked to force in the go-ahead run and give Dayton a 10-9 lead. The walk was the 13th of the night drawn by Dayton hitters.

Dragons reliever Braxton Roxby pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth inning for his second save of the year to salvage an otherwise rough night for the Dayton bullpen.

Francisco Urbaez went 2 for 4 with two runs batted in to lead the Dayton offense. He is now batting .333 on the year and is 10 for 24 (.417) over his last seven games.

The Dragons put together a two-out rally in the second inning to take an early lead. Bren Spillane drew a two-out walk, stole second, and scored on a single to center by Urbaez to make it 1-0. Then in the third, the Dragons took advantage of four walks issued by Lake County starting pitcher Hunter Gaddis to force in a run and make it 2-0. A throwing error allowed two more runs to score in the same inning to give the Dragons a 4-0 lead.

Lake County scored two runs in the bottom of the third on a two-run home run by Will Brennan, but the Dragons responded with three in the sixth to build their lead to 7-2. Urbaez had a run-scoring double, Hurtubise added an RBI single, and another run scored on a double play ball to give the Dragons a five-run lead.

The Captains scored two in the bottom of the sixth to make it 7-4, then scored four in the seventh to take an 8-7 lead. Both teams scored one run in the eighth.

Dragons starting pitcher Spencer Stockton went five and one-third innings. He was charged with four runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Jacques Pucheu replaced Stockton and allowed two inherited runners to score in the sixth. Pucheu, who entered the game with an ERA of 0.69, suffered through his first poor outing of the year. He allowed three runs in one and two-thirds innings. Jake Gilbert followed Pucheu and was credited with the win despite surrendering two runs in one and one-third innings.

The Dragons (15-10) remained one-half game behind West Michigan in the East Division standings. The Whitecaps have nine straight games.

The Dragons play at Lake County (11-14) in the second game of the series on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Lyon Richardson (1-1, 1.10) will start for the Dragons against Logan Allen (2-0, 0.83).

All Dragons games can be heard on radio on WONE 980 AM or via the Dragons Mobile App.

For ticket information, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.