Curran Shines in Parkview Field Debut
June 1, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Despite a strong showing from Fort Wayne TinCaps first baseman Seamus Curran, the TinCaps fell to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins affiliate) on Tuesday night at Parkview Field, 7-4.
Curran went 2-3 at the plate, collecting his first two hits and his first two RBIs in a TinCaps uniform. After shortstop Jonny Homza, who started his first game at short since 2017, doubled in left fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton in the third, Curran plated Homza with a single. Curran drove in his second run in the fifth, driving a double to right-center to score Williams-Sutton.
For Cedar Rapids, five of their seven runs on the night came via home runs. In the top of the second, Kernels catcher Jair Camargo hit a two-run home run. Right fielder Trey Cabbage blasted a go-ahead, three run homer in the top of the ninth.
The TinCaps (10-14) walked 10 Kernels hitters, which is the staff's highest single-game total of the season. Fort Wayne left-hander Sam Williams threw well in his Parkview Field debut, pitching two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
Next Game: Wednesday, June 2 vs. Cedar Rapids (7:05 p.m.)
- - Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Anderson Espinoza
- - Cedar Rapids Probable Starter: LHP Kody Funderburk
Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from June 1, 2021
- Curran Shines in Parkview Field Debut - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Captains Drop Thriller to Dayton - Lake County Captains
- Camargo, Cabbage Homer in 7-4 Road Win - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Rattlers Shut Out Chiefs - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dragons Score 2 in 9th, Win 10-9 - Dayton Dragons
- Snappers Throw One-Hitter, Blast Three Home Runs and Shutout River Bandits 7-0 In Series Opener - Beloit Snappers
- Lugnuts Edge Cubs on Opening Day 2.0 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Cubs Drop Series-Opener in Lansing - South Bend Cubs
- Rattlers and TDS Announce Reward Program for Kids - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Toyota Road Report June 1-6: Lansing - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Game Information: June 1 vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Parkview Field Re-Opens for Daily Hours - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday - Dayton Dragons
- Chase Young, Justin Fields, Micah Parsons Added to Landry Softball Game Roster - Lake County Captains
- International Yoga Day at Four Winds Field - South Bend Cubs
- Yeltsin Encarnacion Assigned to Wichita - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Loons Announce July - September Promotional Schedule - Great Lakes Loons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.