Curran Shines in Parkview Field Debut

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Despite a strong showing from Fort Wayne TinCaps first baseman Seamus Curran, the TinCaps fell to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins affiliate) on Tuesday night at Parkview Field, 7-4.

Curran went 2-3 at the plate, collecting his first two hits and his first two RBIs in a TinCaps uniform. After shortstop Jonny Homza, who started his first game at short since 2017, doubled in left fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton in the third, Curran plated Homza with a single. Curran drove in his second run in the fifth, driving a double to right-center to score Williams-Sutton.

For Cedar Rapids, five of their seven runs on the night came via home runs. In the top of the second, Kernels catcher Jair Camargo hit a two-run home run. Right fielder Trey Cabbage blasted a go-ahead, three run homer in the top of the ninth.

The TinCaps (10-14) walked 10 Kernels hitters, which is the staff's highest single-game total of the season. Fort Wayne left-hander Sam Williams threw well in his Parkview Field debut, pitching two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Next Game: Wednesday, June 2 vs. Cedar Rapids (7:05 p.m.)

- - Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Anderson Espinoza

- - Cedar Rapids Probable Starter: LHP Kody Funderburk

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com

