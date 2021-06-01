Rattlers and TDS Announce Reward Program for Kids

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and TDS are partnering with area law enforcement officers to hand out hand out tickets this summer. Don't worry. These are the good kind of tickets though as this is the return of the You've Been Ticketed program.

The goal of the program is to encourage safe and responsible behavior in the young people of the Fox Cities. Kids who are "caught" in a responsible act - such as wearing a bike helmet, observing pedestrian rules, or helping with a neighborhood cleanup - will receive one free ticket to a Timber Rattlers baseball game. A total of 225 tickets will be distributed during the summer.

"Making a positive impact in communities is a key part of our company mission," says Missy Kellor, associate manager-communications at TDS. "We couldn't be more delighted to sponsor the Timber Rattlers Community Tickets program and reward area youth for their good works."

Ticket vouchers will be good for any 2021 Timber Rattlers regular season home game. Police departments participating in the program include Appleton, Grand Chute, Kaukauna, Fox Valley Metro, Neenah, and Menasha.

"The Timber Rattlers are proud to bring back and once again be part of You've Been Ticketed," said Dayna Baitinger, Director of Community Relations for the Timber Rattlers. "We look forward to working with TDS and area police departments on this fun program that starts today."

