TinCaps Game Information: June 1 at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers)

June 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (22-27) @ Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (31-18)

Saturday, June 1 | 7:40pm ET | Neuroscience Group Field | Grand Chute, WI

RHP Dylan Lesko (No. 3 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Yujanyer Herrera

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST GAME: After trailing 3-1 in the 9th inning, the TinCaps scored 2 runs to tie it and take the game to extra innings. In the 10th, Fort Wayne pushed across one more run to take its only lead of the game and win 4-3. Wisconsin-native Griffin Doersching hit an RBI Double in the 9th to tie it 3-3, and Jay Beshears hit a sacrifice fly to score Kai Murphy in the 10th.

TITLETOWN TOURISTS: Thursday morning, members of the team took the 30-minute trip northeast to visit Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

BREW CREW: The TinCaps drove up from Fort Wayne Monday. They broke up the 355-mile drive with a stop at American Family Field to see the Brewers beat the Cubs. The experience was extra meaningful for outfielder Kai Murphy, whose dad (Pat) is Milwaukee's manager. It was also fitting that Robert Gasser, who pitched for the TinCaps in 2022 before being traded to the Brewers, threw 6+ scoreless innings... Milwaukee's roster this season has also included the following former TinCaps: Jake Bauers (2014); Owen Miller (2018); Colin Rea (2012-13); and Joe Ross (2012-13)... Speaking of local ties, right-handed reliever Cole Paplham (MLB.com's No. 17 Padres prospect) grew up in nearby Denmark... First baseman Griffin Doersching is from Greendale, about 110 miles southeast of Grand Chute.

CLOSE CALLS: The 'Caps have played 10 extra-inning games...The TinCaps have played 18 one-run games (most in the MWL) and 8 two-run games... Fort Wayne has 3 walk-off wins... Until May 18, the 'Caps hadn't won a game by more than 3 runs.

HOT CAPS: Prior to their current 4-game skid, the TinCaps had won 9 of 10.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 15 of their 22 wins. Last night's 4-3 win was the team's first when trailing after the 8th inning.

KEEPING IT IN THE YARD: TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers per 9 innings in the MWL this season (0.7, just 31 in 49 games)... The Rattlers have hit the fewest HR in the league (20).

DEFENSE: Kai Murphy leads the MWL in outfield assists (5)... As a team, the TinCaps are 2nd in OA (12)... Their catchers are 1st in the MWL in caught stealing % at 30% (the league average is 21%). Individually, Anthony Vilar ranks 2nd in CS (13 of 28) and Ethan Salas ranks 7th (9)... As a team, the TinCaps rank 2nd in fielding % behind only the Rattlers.

KAI MURPHY: 12 doubles, 4th in MWL.

HOMER BUSH JR: 26 stolen bases, most in MWL.

'CAPS IN THE COMMUNITY: Last Friday, TinCaps players and staff volunteered with The Rescue Mission, a local non-profit organization that provides restorative care to those experiencing a homelessness crisis. One group served lunch and helped with other chores at the Life House building downtown, while others assisted at Charis House, a shelter for women and children, and yet another group offered aid at Treasure House, a thrift store.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: Parkview Field hosted sellout crowds May 17-19, including May 18's season-high turnout of 8,402. That was the largest for a May game in the franchise's history. It was also the largest crowd at Parkview Field for a non-July 4th date since 2018. The weekend marked the first time the TinCaps sold out 3 consecutive games since 2018, and was the highest attendance for a Friday-Sunday stretch since 2015... The TinCaps sold out 2 more games last week as well.

HOME RUN DERBY X: Coming to Parkview Field on Saturday, Aug. 10. Tickets on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.