Dragons Score 4 in 8th, Top Beloit 4-2 on Saturday

June 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit, Wisc. - The Dayton Dragons battled back from a 2-0 deficit with four runs in the eighth inning and four Dragons pitchers combined to allow only five hits as Dayton defeated Beloit 4-2 on Saturday night. The Dragons have won three-of-five games in the series and can win their third straight set with a victory on Sunday afternoon. Dayton is 7-4 on their current 12-game road trip.

Game Summary: Dayton starting pitcher Jose Franco made his High-A debut after being called up from Daytona earlier in the week. Franco, featuring a fastball ranging from 95-97 mph and a good slider, tossed three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and no walks with three strikeouts. Franco's workload is being limited as he returns to action after missing the entire 2023 season with an elbow injury.

Beloit scored two runs in the fifth to take a 2-0 lead, and they continued to hold that lead into the eighth inning. The Dragons put together a big inning in the eighth without a base hit in the frame. The first two batters, Victor Acosta and Jay Allen II, reached on walks, and Hector Rodriguez reached on a two-base error as Acosta scored to make it 2-1. After Sal Stewart walked to load the bases, Cam Collier grounded into a fielder's choice as Allen scored to tie the game. With two outs, Carlos Jorge was hit by a pitch to re-load the bases, and Ethan O'Donnell drew a bases loaded walk to force in a run and give the Dragons the lead. A wild pitch brought in another run to make it 4-2.

Joseph Menefee pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth for the Dragons, and hard-throwing Andrew Moore worked a perfect ninth, striking out two in the inning featuring a fastball that reached 100 mph. Moore earned his third save. Myles Gayman (2-3), who entered the game in the fourth and tossed four innings, earned the win.

The Dragons had just two hits, singles by Stewart and Collier, but they drew four walks plus a hit batsman in the eighth inning, also taking advantage of an error and a run-scoring wild pitch in the inning.

The Dragons remained four games behind first place Lake County with 16 games to play in the first half season.

Up Next : The Dragons (25-25) close out the six-game series at Beloit (22-27) on Sunday at 2:05 pm (EDT). T.J. Sikkema (1-1, 4.15) will start for Dayton against Beloit's Ike Buxton (0-4, 4.94).

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, June 4 at 7:05 pm against the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

