Chiefs-Lugnuts Postponed Saturday

June 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







LANSING, MI - Saturday's contest between the Peoria Chiefs and Lansing Lugnuts was postponed due to rain.

The clubs will play a doubleheader Sunday before the Chiefs depart for Fort Wayne. Game one is set for 1:05 P.M. EST first pitch.

Pete Hansen, Saturday's probable starter, remains on track to pitch game one. The game two starter is to be determined.

With a doubleheader sweep, the Chiefs can salvage a split in the series.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.