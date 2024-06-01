Chiefs-Lugnuts Postponed Saturday
June 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
LANSING, MI - Saturday's contest between the Peoria Chiefs and Lansing Lugnuts was postponed due to rain.
The clubs will play a doubleheader Sunday before the Chiefs depart for Fort Wayne. Game one is set for 1:05 P.M. EST first pitch.
Pete Hansen, Saturday's probable starter, remains on track to pitch game one. The game two starter is to be determined.
With a doubleheader sweep, the Chiefs can salvage a split in the series.
