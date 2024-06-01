Lugnuts/Chiefs Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Sunday

June 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The scheduled Saturday night contest between the Peoria Chiefs (16-33) and the Lansing Lugnuts (25-24) has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a Sunday doubleheader at Jackson® Field™ .

Game 1 of the doubleheader will begin at 1:05 p.m., with Game 2 starting 40 minutes after the first game's conclusion. Both games will be seven innings in length. Gates open at 12 noon.

Tickets to Saturday's scheduled game will be valid for both games on Sunday. They may also be exchanged in person at the stadium box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to a future Lugnuts game this season.

For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

