Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Tomorrow

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (27-22) and West Michigan Whitecaps (25-24) Saturday night game has been postponed due to inclement weather at LMCU Ballpark.

The Loons and Whitecaps will play a doubleheader tomorrow Sunday, June 2nd. Game one will start at 2:00 pm., with game two 30 minutes after game one concludes. Both games will be seven innings.

It is the third doubleheader for Great Lakes in 2024. They swept the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday, April 13th and Fort Wayne TinCaps on Wednesday, April 24th.

