Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Tomorrow
June 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (27-22) and West Michigan Whitecaps (25-24) Saturday night game has been postponed due to inclement weather at LMCU Ballpark.
The Loons and Whitecaps will play a doubleheader tomorrow Sunday, June 2nd. Game one will start at 2:00 pm., with game two 30 minutes after game one concludes. Both games will be seven innings.
It is the third doubleheader for Great Lakes in 2024. They swept the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday, April 13th and Fort Wayne TinCaps on Wednesday, April 24th.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from June 1, 2024
- Doersching Homers But TinCaps Fall to Timber Rattlers - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Lake County Scores Ten Times in the First Inning, Tops Kernels 11-3 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- 8th Inning Rally Leads Dragons to Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Rattlers Roll Back Into Win Column - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dragons Score 4 in 8th, Top Beloit 4-2 on Saturday - Dayton Dragons
- 'Caps and Loons Postponed - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Chiefs-Lugnuts Postponed Saturday - Peoria Chiefs
- Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Tomorrow - Great Lakes Loons
- Lugnuts/Chiefs Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Sunday - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: June 1 at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Culpepper Placed on 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for June 1 (7:35 PM EDT at Beloit) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Loons Swept in Doubleheader, Whitecaps Walk It off in Game Two
- Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Tomorrow
- Great Lakes Pitching and Newell's HR Lifts Loons Past Whitecaps 3-1
- The Great Lakes Loons Introduce Chef's Table: a Unique Culinary Experience at the Ballpark
- Loons Fall Short of Whitecaps 6-5, Drop Third Straight