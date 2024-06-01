Culpepper Placed on 7-Day IL
June 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP C.J. Culpepper has been placed on the 7-Day IL with a right forearm strain. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with six on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game homestand with Lake County tonight with game five at 6:35.
