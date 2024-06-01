8th Inning Rally Leads Dragons to Win

June 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT - Dino Night was Dino-Mite. With one small exception.

The Sky Carp coughed up a late lead and fell 4-2 to Dayton before a tremendous crowd of 3,165 fans at ABC Supply Stadium Saturday night.

The Dragons plated four runs without the benefit of a base hit in the eighth inning to erase a 2-0 Sky Carp lead.

Sam Praytor staked the Carp to that 2-0 advantage with a two-run blast in the fifth inning. Noble Meyer got the start for the Carp and was terrific in his debut performance. Meyer pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out six.

Alex Williams followed with two scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

GAME NOTABLES

* Meyer and Thomas White combined to pitch nine innings without giving up an earned run. The two uber-prospects combined to strike out 12 Dragons.

* First pitches were thrown out by Owen Nelson, Oliver Nelson, Cody Kirchbaum and a dinosaur. Yes, you read that right. A dinosaur.

* Mid-States Concrete filled up the Hard Rock Rockin' Right Party Deck, while Regal Rexnord rented out the Coors Light Chill Zone.

