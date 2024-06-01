'Caps and Loons Postponed

June 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps and Great Lakes Loons game at LMCU Ballpark on Saturday has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Due to steady rain showers falling throughout Saturday afternoon, the contest was postponed shortly after the scheduled first pitch. Saturday's game becomes part of a Sunday doubleheader starting at 2:00 pm. The twin bill consists of two seven-inning games and a 30-minute break between them. Saturday becomes the third postponement of the season and the first at home since a Whitecaps rainout on April 11 at LMCU Ballpark.

After their Sunday doubleheader, the 'Caps head to South Bend for a six-game series at Four Winds Field against the South Bend Cubs beginning on Tuesday at 7:05 pm.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps wrap up this six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons with a doubleheader Sunday matinee scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 pm. Pitchers Joe Miller and Carlos Marcano are expected to pitch for the 'Caps against Peter Huebeck and Jacob Meador for the Loons. To catch all the action, tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.