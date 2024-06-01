Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for June 1 (7:35 PM EDT at Beloit)

June 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, June 1, 2024 l Game # 50

ABC Supply Stadium l Beloit, Wisc. l 7:35 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (24-25) at Beloit Sky Carp (22-26)

RH Jose Franco (1-0, 3.64 w/Daytona) vs. RH Noble Meyer (2-2, 2.65 w/Jupiter)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Beloit Sky Carp (affiliates of the Miami Marlins) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons are 11-6 over their last 17 games. Beloit is 5-15 over their last 20 games.

Last Game: Friday: Beloit 6, Dayton 5. Beloit scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat the Dragons and even the series. The Dragons built a 4-0 lead before Beloit had a hit in the game. Dayton starting pitcher Bryce Hubbart did not allow a hit or run until the fifth, and left after six innings with a 5-2 lead. The game marked the first time in 2024 that the Dragons lost a game in which they had led by more than three runs. It was also the first time that the Dragons held a lead through seven innings (or five in a DH game) and lost the game.

Current Series (May 28-June 2 at Beloit) : Dayton is 2-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .216 batting average (30 for 139); 3.3 runs/game (13 R, 4 G); 1 home run, 4 stolen bases; 2.31 ERA (35 IP, 9 ER); 6 errors.

In the Month : The Dragons went 15-12 in May. They batted .234 with an ERA of 4.27. In 27 games, they hit 20 home runs and stole 29 bases. Jay Allen II hit .278 and led the team in homers (4), RBI (16) and stolen bases (8). Sal Stewart hit .292 with two home runs and 13 RBI. Hector Rodriguez hit .290 with one home run. On the mound, Jared Lyons was 3-0 with a 1.17 ERA and will be a strong contender for Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month.

Team Notes

Over the last eight games, Dragons pitchers have posted an ERA of 2.06, allowing 16 earned runs in 70 innings. The team ERA over this period (since May 23) is the best in the Midwest League and third best in full-season MiLB (120 teams).

Since May 12 (17 games), the Dragons have posted a 3.12 ERA, best in the MWL over that time period and second in High-A (30 teams).

The Dragons have won back-to-back six-game series for the first time since May 23-June 4, 2023 (at SB-5 of 6; vs. WM-4 of 6).

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,009).

Player Notes

Sal Stewart over his last 15 games is batting .370 (20 for 54) with two home runs, 11 RBI, three doubles, and nine walks (.462 OBP; .999 OPS).

Hector Rodriguez over his last 10 games is 17 for 42 (.405) with two doubles and two RBI. He has seven multi-hit games in this period.

Leo Balcazar over his last five games is 8 for 17 (.471).

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons in his last four starts has allowed just three runs in 23 innings (1.17 ERA, 12 H, 7 BB, 28 SO).

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera has posted three straight scoreless outings covering 16.2 innings, with 24 strikeouts and only eight hits.

Dragons starting pitcher Johnathan Harmon has back-to-back scoreless outings covering 11.2 innings, allowing five hits, no walks, with 9 SO.

Dragons reliever Andrew Moore has enjoyed four straight scoreless outings covering 8.2 innings (1-0, 2 Sv), allowing two hits with 16 strikeouts.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, June 2 (2:05 pm): Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (1-1, 4.15) at Beloit RH Ike Buxton (0-4, 4.94)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.