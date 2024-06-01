Doersching Homers But TinCaps Fall to Timber Rattlers

GRAND CHUTE, Wisc. - The TinCaps trailed by only two runs through five innings, but the wheels fell off late in an 8-1 loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers affiliate) on Saturday night at Neuroscience Group Field.

Fort Wayne (22-28) trailed 3-0 heading into the fifth inning after Midwest League-leading Wisconsin (31-18) scored twice in the first and once in the third, but got a run back when first baseman Griffin Doersching launched his team-leading fifth home run of the season over the left-field wall. Doersching's home run was one of two hits for the 'Caps - the other being Nerwilian Cedeño's ninth-inning single. The TinCaps also drew five walks and had a hit by pitch, but went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Starter Dylan Lesko (No. 3 Padres prospect) threw five innings and allowed three runs. The bullpen conceded five more runs, and catcher/infielder Anthony Vilar pitched for the second time this season. Vilar entered the game in the seventh and retired four batters without allowing anyone to reach base to maintain his 0.00 ERA.

Next Game: Sunday, June 2 @ Wisconsin (2:10 pm)

- TinCaps probable starter: RHP Braden Nett (No. 16 Padres prospect)

- Timber Rattlers probable starter: RHP Alexander Cornielle

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

