TinCaps Game Information: July 18 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-6, 44-40) vs. Lake County Captains (7-11, 38-45)

Tuesday, July 18 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 85 of 132

LHP Robby Snelling (No. 4 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Reid Johnston

GAME OF THE DAY: Tonight's matchup is the "Game of the Day" in Minor League Baseball, free to watch on MLB.com/Pipeline, the MLB app, Padres.com, CleGuardians.com, and MiLB.com. Robby Snelling is regarded as the 3rd best left-handed pitching prospect in the Minors, while Lake County right fielder Chase DeLauter was Cleveland's top draft pick last year out of James Madison.

LAST GAME/SERIES: Up in Midland, Mich., on Sunday, the TinCaps out-slugged the Great Lakes Loons, 10-9. Fort Wayne had dropped the first 2 games of the series.

CLASS OF 2023: Reliever José Geraldo, a native of the Dominican Republic who signed with the Padres at the age of 18 in 2018, earned his high school diploma today. The team held a ceremony in the clubhouse this afternoon. Kaitlyn Simmons is San Diego's Learning, Education, and Life Skills Manager, while Vicente Cafaro is the club's International Player Development Coordinator.

FIRST PLACE: At 12-6, the TinCaps lead the Midwest League East Division second-half standings, a game ahead of Great Lakes (LAD), but since the Loons won the first half, they've already clinched a playoff spot. The next closest team is Dayton (CIN), which trails Fort Wayne by 3 games.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps are 11-5 over their last 16, and prior to the weekend, were 6-0-2 in their last 8 series... Since falling to 10-22, the TinCaps are 34-18 since May 14...

The TinCaps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7... It was the team's first 6-game winning streak since June 2018.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +43 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 46-38 record (2 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps lead the MWL in home runs with 82. They're on pace to hit 129 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 137 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (42) out of 30 High-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 2nd lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.24). Their relievers have a 4.77 ERA, 2nd highest... Lake County has the worst bullpen ERA (5.13).

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,871 fans per game so far this year across 40 openings, including 7 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July, the 17th largest crowd in Parkview Field's history). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 4th out of 60 High-A and Single-A clubs, and is greater than 20 Double-A teams and 5 in Triple-A.

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in the MWL to appear in all 84 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (69), 2nd in walks (64; 18% BB%), OBP (.399) and SB (31)... 2nd best BB/K (0.98) and 4th lowest SwStr% (6%)... 8th in wRC+ (135)... has reached base in 8 straight games.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Leads the MWL in RBIs (62) and tied for the most home runs (14), while ranking 2nd in G (83) and R (53), 3rd in BB (52; 14% BB%) and TB (141), 4th in OPS (.848), SLG (.473) and wRC+ (140), 5th in H (81), and 9th in OBP (.375) and BB/K (0.8)... On pace to hit 22 homers in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for HR a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current OPS would rank 6th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker (2009), followed by Jason Hagerty ('10, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. ('17, .910), Rymer Liriano ('11, .882) and Will Venable ('06, .865).

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 215 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 56 so far this season. That list is headlined by All-Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), Trea Turner (2014), and David Bednar (2016-17).

SCOUTING REPORT: The Captains have had the youngest lineup in the league this year (average age: 21.5; league average is 22.3). Lake County ranks last in SLG (.343). They are 3rd in walks drawn. Captains pitchers have the 2nd highest ERA (4.80) and are tied for the highest BB/9 (4.7). They've allowed 95 HR, which is 24 more than anyone else... The TinCaps hit 23 HR in 12 G @ LC... Johnston has made 3 starts against the TinCaps this year. Across 13.1 IP, he's allowed 4 runs on 12 hits, and 6 walks with 20 strikeouts. Fort Wayne has hit .245 against him. Marsee is 4-for-6 with a double, walk, and hit by pitch.

