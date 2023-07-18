Schobel Transferred from Cedar Rapids to Wichita in Flurry of Moves

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. Cedar Rapids INF Tanner Schobel has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to double-A Wichita. As a corresponding move, INF Mikey Perez has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers. INF Keoni Cavaco has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from the FCL Twins. INF Jose Salas has been added to the development list. Perez will wear jersey number #26. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with four on the injured list and one on the Development List.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series against Peoria tonight at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 6:35.

