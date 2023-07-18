Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM Game)

July 18, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, July 18, 2023lGame # 19 (85)

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (9-9, 35-47) at Dayton Dragons (9-9, 42-42)

RH Stiven Cruz (4-5, 6.39) vs. RH Kevin Abel (3-2, 4.69 at Daytona)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) in the first game of a six-game series.

Season Series: Tonight's game marks the first meeting of the year between the two clubs. The Dragons are 11-7 against West Division opponents and will play 18 of their next 24 games against West Division teams (12 vs. Wisconsin; 6 vs. Beloit).

Last Game: Sunday: Game 1: Dayton 6, Lake County 2. Game 2: Lake County 2, Dayton 1. In the first game of the doubleheader, Jack Rogers broke a 2-2 tie with a grand slam home run in the top of the sixth inning. In game two, Lake County broke a 1-1 tie with a two-out, RBI hit in the bottom of the seventh.

Last Series (July 14-16 at Lake County): Dayton went 1-2 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .183 batting average; 3.0 runs/game; 2 home runs; 5 stolen bases; 4.98 ERA; 3 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in third place, three games behind Fort Wayne. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half division title).

The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.33, best in the Midwest League and fourth in full season Minor League Baseball (120 teams). They are 35-29 since April 30.

Player Notes

Dragons reliever Brooks Crawford was named MWL Pitcher of the Week for the week of 7/3-7/9. He retired all 15 batters he faced during the week with nine strikeouts over five perfect innings.

Austin Callahan over his last 18 games is batting .329 with eight doubles, one home run, and 11 RBI to raise his average from .238 to .259. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Tyler Callihan is batting .341 over his last 13 games to raise his average from .214 to .233.

Jose Acuña has a 2.44 ERA that would rank second in the MWL behind former Dragon Julian Aguiar (promoted to Chattanooga Friday), but Acuña is slightly below the minimum number of innings required to qualify.

Starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.93 in 37.1 innings (10 starts). He missed the first month of the season.

Owen Holt over his last 10 G: 17.2 IP, 4 R, 1 ER, 0.51 ERA (since May 28).

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 3 G has thrown six hitless, scoreless innings while striking out seven.

The Dragons roster is headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop who is currently ranked as the Reds #2 prospect by MLB.com. Arroyo, age 19, is the youngest position player in the MWL among players with at least 50 AB. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty is currently ranked as the Reds #6 prospect by MLB.com. Petty, age 20, is the third youngest pitcher in the MWL. Other Dragons players currently ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects by MLB.com include outfielder Jay Allen II (#9 prospect), outfielder Austin Hendrick (#18 prospect), and second baseman Tyler Callihan (#27 prospect).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, July 19 (7:05 pm): Wisconsin RH Cameron Wagoner (1-11, 7.21) at Dayton RH Chris McElvain (0-0, 3.75)

Thursday, July 20 (7:05 pm): Wisconsin RH Alexander Cornielle (0-1, 5.23) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (6-0, 2.44)

Friday, July 21 (7:10 pm): Wisconsin RH Tyler Woessner (5-4, 3.55) at Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-4, 3.93) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, July 22 (7:10 pm): Wisconsin TBA at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.93) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, July 23 (1:10 pm): Wisconsin RH Edwin Jimenez (2-2, 5.04) at Dayton RH Carson Rudd (3-4, 5.60) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.