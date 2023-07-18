Captains Unveil Exclusive 20th Anniversary Suite, a Tribute to Franchise History and Success

July 18, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains, minor league baseball team in the Midwest League and High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians announced the 20th Anniversary Season Suite, offering fans an extraordinary opportunity to immerse themselves in memorabilia telling the captivating journey of the franchise. This remarkable suite takes guests on a nostalgic trip from the team's inception in Columbus, Georgia though planting their roots in Lake County 20 years ago. The suite proudly showcases the revered 2010 championship team and trophy

Designed to provide an unparalleled game-day experience, the 20th Anniversary Season Suite delivers an extraordinary blend of comfort, history, and entertainment. Among its many outstanding features is an original PlayStation 2, allowing guests to relive the classic moments of backyard baseball.

The Lake County Captains organization understands the importance of preserving and celebrating its rich history and achievements. The 20th Anniversary Season Suite serves as a testament to the team's dedication to its loyal fanbase, paying homage to the incredible milestones achieved over the past two decades.

"We are thrilled to introduce the 20th Anniversary Season Suite to our fans," said Andrew Grover, Director of Ticket Sales & Partnerships of the Lake County Captains. "This unique offering provides an opportunity for fans to experience the evolution of our franchise and immerse themselves in the team's incredible journey. From our humble beginnings in Columbus, Georgia to our recent success as 2nd Half Division Champions, this suite encapsulates the essence of Lake County Captains baseball."

This exceptional suite is available for rent during games throughout the 20th anniversary season, ending in September. Fans can book this exclusive experience by contacting the Lake County Captains' ticket office or visiting the team's official website. Availability is limited, so early reservations are highly encouraged.

Join the Lake County Captains this season as they celebrate their 20th anniversary in style. Experience the nostalgia, excitement, and triumphs that have defined the franchise. Book the 20th Anniversary Season Suite today and be a part of the history.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.