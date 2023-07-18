Peoria Crushes Three Home Runs, Tops Cedar Rapids 4-1 in Series Opener

Cedar Rapids, IA - A pair of solo home runs from Darlin Moquete, and a two-run shot by Jimmy Crooks provided the only offense necessary for Peoria to take game one of the series in Cedar Rapids 4-1 over the Kernels.

After scoring first in their last six games, the Kernels again threatened to score first on Tuesday night. With runners on the corners and one out in the bottom of the first inning, Cedar Rapids attempted a double steal with Kala'i Rosario spiriting to second and Emmanuel Rodriguez coming home. But, the throw down to second base was cut off by second basemen Ramon Mendoza, and the throw home beat Rodriguez for an out at the plate, and the Kernels' offense finished the first frame scoreless.

That out at the plate opened the door for Peoria to strike first, which it did in the top of the third inning. To lead off the frame, Darlin Moquete crushed a solo home run over the wall in left field to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0.

That 1-0 tally stayed until the top of the sixth when again, with the bases empty, Moquete smashed a home run to double the Peoria lead to 2-0.

Those two home runs, however, were the only two runs allowed by Kernels starter Jaylen Nowlin. After going six two-run innings last time out, Nowlin did the same Tuesday allowing two runs on five hits, no walks, and seven strikeouts for his team-best fourth quality start of the season.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Kernels got on the board and threatened to take the lead. With one out, Rodriguez belted his eleventh home run of the season over the wall in right to make it a 2-1 game. The next batter, Rosario, then took ball four, and after a Noah Cardenas single, two were on base for Jorel Ortega, who lined a ball to center field where Chiefs' centerfielder Alex Iadisernia made a diving catch popping to his feet to turn a double play to end the inning.

The 2-1 score lasted until the top of the ninth inning when Peoria got the insurance it needed. After a single to begin the inning, Jimmy Crooks launched a two-run home run over the wall in right field to give the Chiefs a 4-1 edge, the score which would be the final.

The loss for the Kernels (51-34) is the third in a row in the season series with Peoria (46-39) and third straight home loss. Cedar Rapids looks to bounce back in game two of the series tomorrow afternoon at 12:05 with Cory Lewis on the mound opposite Ian Bedell.

