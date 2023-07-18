Timber Rattlers Announce Return of Peanut-Free Games on July 25 and July 26

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The first two Wisconsin Timber Rattlers games at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Tuesday, July 25 and Wednesday, July 26 against the Cedar Rapids Kernels are their Fourteenth Annual Peanut-Free Games. No peanuts or peanut-based products will be in the stadium for those games to allow fans with peanut allergies the opportunity to attend games.

The Timber Rattlers front office and cleaning crew have been cleaning the stadium while the team is on their extended road trip to remove as much peanut residue from the seats, the concourse, and other areas of the ballpark as possible. Even though peanuts and products made with nuts or peanut oil will not be sold, the Timber Rattlers cannot guarantee that all peanut residues will be out of the ballpark. However, every effort will be made for a peanut-free environment.

In addition to being peanutless, there are other promotions scheduled for both games.

Tuesday, July 25 has a start time of 6:40pm and is a NEW Manufacturing Alliance Bang for Your Buck Night with 16-ounce domestic tap beer, 16-ounce Pepsi Products, and Cher-Make Hotdogs available for $2. This game is also a Girls Night Out presented by Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated, Fox Communities Credit Union, and Avenue Jewelers with lots of special surprises for the ladies.

Wednesday, July 26 is a day game with a 12:10pm start time on a Silver Foxes Special Day presented by Network Health. Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Reversable Bucket Hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25. This offer is available online by using the link above and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

Tickets for Peanut-Free Games on July 25 and July 26 are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person. The Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office is open from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

