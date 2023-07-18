Catcher Cade Hunter Promoted to Dragons

The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster addition today:

Catcher Cade Hunter has been promoted to Dayton from Single-A Daytona (Florida State League).

The Dragons roster is now at the Midwest League limit of 30 players.

Hunter was a fifth round draft pick by the Reds in 2022 out of Virginia Tech.

With Daytona this season, Hunter ranked tied for seventh in the league in home runs, blasting 10 in 61 games.

The Dragons (9-9, 42-42) are home at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District tonight, when they open a six-game series at 7:05 p.m. against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (9-9, 35-47). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

