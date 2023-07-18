Catcher Cade Hunter Promoted to Dragons
July 18, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release
The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster addition today:
Catcher Cade Hunter has been promoted to Dayton from Single-A Daytona (Florida State League).
The Dragons roster is now at the Midwest League limit of 30 players.
Hunter was a fifth round draft pick by the Reds in 2022 out of Virginia Tech.
With Daytona this season, Hunter ranked tied for seventh in the league in home runs, blasting 10 in 61 games.
The Dragons (9-9, 42-42) are home at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District tonight, when they open a six-game series at 7:05 p.m. against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (9-9, 35-47). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 18, 2023
- Catcher Cade Hunter Promoted to Dragons - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM Game) - Dayton Dragons
- Timber Rattlers Announce Return of Peanut-Free Games on July 25 and July 26 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Schobel Transferred from Cedar Rapids to Wichita in Flurry of Moves - Cedar Rapids Kernels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dayton Dragons Stories
- Catcher Cade Hunter Promoted to Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM Game)
- Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview
- Rogers Blasts Tie-Breaking Grand Slam; Dragons Split Doubleheader in Lake County
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday DH (12:05 PM at Lake County)