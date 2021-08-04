TinCaps Game Information: August 4 at Great Lakes

Fort Wayne TinCaps (36-43) @ Great Lakes Loons (44-35)

Wednesday, Aug. 4 (7:05 p.m.) | Dow Diamond | Midland, Mich. | Game 2 of 6 in Series | Road Game 38 of 60 | Game 80 of 120

RHP Connor Lehmann (20.25 ERA) vs. RHP Cole Percival (3.18 ERA)

TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost to the Loons, 5-3, as Jonny DeLuca broke a 3-3 tie with 2 outs in the bottom of the eighth inning with a 2-run homer. That came on the heels of a 2-out error to prolong the inning. After initially trailing 3-0, Fort Wayne chipped away and tied it on a Tirso Ornelas solo homer in the top of the eighth. The other 'Caps runs came on an Agustin Ruiz RBI single in the third and Grant Little sac fly in the seventh.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: On this day 100 years ago, KDKA in Pittsburgh broadcast the first ever MLB game on the radio as the Pirates hosted the Phillies.

ALSO ON THIS DAY: In 2007, Barry Bonds hit his 755th career home run, tying Hank Aaron's MLB record. Way back when, Bonds was a Minor Leaguer in 1985 with the Single-A Prince William Pirates and in '86 with the Triple-A Hawaii Islanders.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps lead the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging nearly 6 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in about 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For further context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% at 10.8%. The Padres rank 2nd (10.2%).

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 156. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas also leads the league in doubles with 25. Ornelas is also 6th in HAC in contact rate, making contact on about 92% of the pitches he swings at.

RANKING RUIZ: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 6th in HAC in both home runs (14) and RBIs (53). He's also 10th in runs (48).

CATCHING ON: Jonny Homza leads qualifying HAC catchers in OPS (.779) and wRC+ (117), among other categories.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 5th in the HAC in stolen bases (26).

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 11-6 in games decided by 1 run, and 6-9 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 2-1 in extra-innings... 6 of the 'Caps last 9 games have been decided by 2 runs or fewer.

260 TO TOKYO: 3 former Fort Wayne players are set to compete in the Olympics. Left-handed pitcher Oliver Pérez, who pitched for the Wizards in 2001, is representing Mexico, while Diego Gorís, a TinCaps infielder in 2013, is playing for the Dominican Republic. Big league veteran Tim Federowicz spent a week at Parkview Field in 2015 on a rehab assignment. He's a catcher for Team USA... 2 Northeast Indiana natives are also in the Olympics: Rachel Dincoff (discus; USA), Andrea Filler (softball; Italy).

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

MiLB RELIEF: After losing the entirety of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season and having attendance limited to begin 2021, the TinCaps and other teams are asking fans to visit MinorLeagueBaseballRelief.com and tell Congress to support the bipartisan Minor League Baseball Relief Act.

