Captains Announce Meet-And-Greet with Former Cleveland Slugger Ellis Burks August 14

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains today announced that former major league outfielder Ellis Burks will make an appearance at Classic Park for a meet-and-greet on August 14. The meet-and-greet is presented by PNC and will take place before the Captains game against the West Michigan Whitecaps. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the meet-and-greet begins at 6 p.m. on the suite level.

Burks played in the big leagues for parts of 18 seasons from 1987 to 2004. The first round pick of the Boston Red Sox in 1983, Burks went on to make two All-Star teams, win two Silver Slugger Awards and capture a Gold Glove. Burks broke out in 1990. At age 25, he was an All-Star for the first time, won a Gold Glove as Boston's starting centerfielder and earned his first Silver Slugger Award by hitting .296/.349/.486 with 21 home runs. Burks made his second All-Star Team with the Colorado Rockies in 1996 when he led the Major Leagues in slugging percentage (.639), total bases (392) and runs (142). That campaign earned Burks his second Silver Slugger and a third-place finish in MVP voting. He later played with Cleveland for three seasons from 2001-03. In 2001, at the age of 26, Burks had the ninth-highest slugging percentage in the American League (.542). He was 10th in slugging percentage the following year (.541).

Tickets for the VIP meet-and-greet may be purchased online at CaptainsBaseball.com or by calling 440-954-WINS (9467). Meet-and-greet tickets will be general admission on the suite level (access to The Cove and party deck) and will include dinner. Tickets for adults are $30 and tickets for kids are $25.

