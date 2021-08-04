Welcome Home to ABC Supply Stadium

A sold-out capacity crowd of 3,500 enjoyed an unforgettable and historic night at the first ever game at ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday night.

The highly anticipated public unveiling of Beloit's new ballpark and community center, nestled along the banks of the Rock River in downtown Beloit, marked a new era both for the Beloit Snappers and the city.

Just 13 months ago, when the construction of the stadium began, the future of the Snappers seemed bleak. The team was among 40 Minor League franchises set to be eliminated as Major League Baseball reconfigured the MLB/MiLB system.

Instead, thanks to the contributions and dedication of Diane Hendricks, new team owner Quint Studer, and many others in the community, the city of Beloit now features one of the country's finest Minor League facilities and the town has gained a year-round community event center in the ballpark.

On Tuesday night, the celebration began at the stadium's main centerfield gates, where the University of Wisconsin-Madison marching band entertained a line of fans waiting to enter that stretched blocks. Once inside the gates, fans filled the stadium's walk-around concourse and taste-tested brand new foods provided by Geronimo Hospitality at the ballpark's 20+ concessions locations (and washed their food down with a variety of beers from 86 taps around the ballpark). Parents shopped in the 1,000 square foot Shell Shop team store while kids played in the left field Kids Zone.

On the field, a series of dignitaries tossed the first pitches in the stadium's history including Tim McKevett Beloit Health System, David McCoy of First National Bank and Trust, Dennis Conerton of the Beloit Snappers, Keith Rozolis of ABC Supply, and former NFL head coach and Beloit native Jim Caldwell.

Following a rendition of the National Anthem by the Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra, the Snappers took the field to a thunderous ovation from the sold out crowd.

In the second inning, the UW-Madison marching band took the field to rile up the crowd, and team owners Quint and Rishy Studer addressed the crowd, thanking the community for their support of the team and the construction of the stadium.

"They talk about Yankee Stadium and say it's the house that Ruth built," Studer said. "This is the stadium that YOU built, Beloit.

"I'd like to thank the people who built the stadium. This is a $37 million stadium and 99% of the labor was done by people of the Stateline area. Let's give a great round of applause for the skilled tradesmen of Beloit, Wisconsin."

An inning later, the Snappers introduced a new in-game promotion, the Snappy Chase. Hundreds of children in attendance had the opportunity to run across the field just like the players, chasing the team's mascot Snappy from centerfield to the first base dugout.

Fresh off winning an NBA champion, Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton surprised the crowd by taking the field in the fifth inning and addressing the crowd.

"I played Minor League Baseball for a year, so I've always had an affinity for it, a love for the game," Connaughton said. "To be out here, to see what's happening in Beloit and at this stadium is truly incredible. Thank you to everyone who has helped make this happen. It is an incredible stadium. It's great for the city of Beloit.

"It's great to see what sports do. They bring us all together. The support we felt during our championship run, it wouldn't have been possible if not for all of you. Thank you. Go Bucks! Go Snappers!"

The game itself was a back-and-forth, extra-innings affair. Beloit held a five-to-nothing lead in the fifth inning, but their opponent, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers scored five times in the sixth to even the score. That tie held until the tenth inning, when Wisconsin scored four times to claim a 9-5 win.

Undeterred by the outcome of the game, the sold-out crowd stuck around following the contest to enjoy a fireworks spectacular over the ballpark, capping an unforgettable first game in downtown Beloit.

While the Snappers didn't pull off a win on Opening Night at ABC Supply Stadium, the successful opening of the community's new ballpark was a major victory for the city of Beloit.

