Kernels Reach 100-Homer Threshold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Home runs by DaShawn Keirsey Jr. and Max Smith pushed the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a team total of 100 round-trippers this season, but Wednesday's game was won by the Quad Cities River Bandits, 8-5, at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Kernels (44-36) are on a franchise-record pace with 1.25 homers per contest.

Back-to-back doubles in the first inning gave Cedar Rapids a quick 1-0 lead. Edouard Julien's leadoff two-bagger was followed by Alex Isola's RBI double that opened the scoring.

Quad Cities (53-25) homered its way into a second-inning advantage before Cedar Rapids leveled the game at 2-2. Jake Means hit a two-run blast and put the River Bandits ahead, but Keirsey's solo shot brought the Kernels into a tie.

The River Bandits went in front for good during a four-run fourth inning. Logan Porter's two-run clout highlighted the outburst. Tucker Bradley added a run-scoring single, and Nathan Eaton produced an RBI force out for a 6-2 edge.

Both teams tallied two runs within the sixth. Quad Cities plated two runs when an error prevented the completion of an inning-ending double play. Yunior Severino answered for the Kernels with a double that trimmed their deficit to 8-4.

Smith went deep to bring in the final run of the contest. His seventh-inning solo home run brought Cedar Rapids within 8-5 and lifted the Kernels to 100 homers across just 80 games played this year.

Charlie Neuweiler (2-1) allowed four runs in 5.1 innings pitched but also tallied a game-high eight strikeouts in a winning decision, and Peyton Gray closed the River Bandit victory to earn his fifth save. Tyler Watson (2-2) was tagged with six runs over 3.1 innings pitched as Wednesday's losing pitcher.

Cedar Rapids and Quad Cities return to action Thursday at 6:35 p.m. with Kernels right-hander Ben Gross (4-0, 2.48) expected to pitch against River Bandits left-hander Anthony Veneziano (2-3, 4.21). Broadcast coverage with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will be available on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

