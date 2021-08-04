'Caps Slay Dragons in 4-1 Win

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps got a huge lift from Gage Workman and Jimmy Kerr as pitching weathered an early storm to defeat the Dayton Dragons 4-1 in front of 5,775 fans Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Kerr extended his hitting streak to eight games, finishing 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs as Workman went 2-for-4 with a two-run double. Meanwhile, Whitecaps pitching kept the Dragons silent, stranding 14 Dayton runners in scoring position in the victory.

In the first inning, James Free opened the scoring with an RBI to forge Dayton out in front 1-0. Kerr Responded with a sacrifice fly in the second inning to level the game at 1-1. Whitecaps starting pitcher Brendan White stranded seven Dragons in scoring position through the fifth as the 'Caps exploded for three insurance runs in the third - highlighted by the two-run double from Workman - moving in front 4-1. The Dragons managed only two hits the remainder of the game as 'Caps bullpen arm Bryce Tassin had his most lengthy appearance of 2021, going 4.0 innings of two-hit shutout baseball with five punchouts to slam the door and secure the victory.

White (3-5) picked up his third victory on the season, allowing just one run through 5.0 innings pitched with three strikeouts. JC Keys (3-1) lasted 2.2 innings giving up four earned runs and striking out three 'Caps hitters. Tassin entered the game in the sixth inning for West Michigan and matched a 2021 season-high with four relief innings out of the bullpen, tossing a scoreless final four innings while allowing just two baserunners and striking out five to earn his second save. The Whitecaps improve to 38-41 as the Dragons fall to 41-38. The West Michigan Whitecaps collected their 100th regular-season home victory over the Dayton Dragons with the Wednesday win.

UP NEXT

This seven-game series between the Whitecaps and Dragons from LMCU Ballpark continues on Thursday at 7:05 pm. West Michigan sends pitcher Adam Wolf to the mound against Dragons lefty Jacques Pucheu. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm. Get your tickets for all 2021 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

