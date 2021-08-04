'Caps Slay Dragons in 4-1 Win
August 4, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps got a huge lift from Gage Workman and Jimmy Kerr as pitching weathered an early storm to defeat the Dayton Dragons 4-1 in front of 5,775 fans Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.
Kerr extended his hitting streak to eight games, finishing 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs as Workman went 2-for-4 with a two-run double. Meanwhile, Whitecaps pitching kept the Dragons silent, stranding 14 Dayton runners in scoring position in the victory.
In the first inning, James Free opened the scoring with an RBI to forge Dayton out in front 1-0. Kerr Responded with a sacrifice fly in the second inning to level the game at 1-1. Whitecaps starting pitcher Brendan White stranded seven Dragons in scoring position through the fifth as the 'Caps exploded for three insurance runs in the third - highlighted by the two-run double from Workman - moving in front 4-1. The Dragons managed only two hits the remainder of the game as 'Caps bullpen arm Bryce Tassin had his most lengthy appearance of 2021, going 4.0 innings of two-hit shutout baseball with five punchouts to slam the door and secure the victory.
White (3-5) picked up his third victory on the season, allowing just one run through 5.0 innings pitched with three strikeouts. JC Keys (3-1) lasted 2.2 innings giving up four earned runs and striking out three 'Caps hitters. Tassin entered the game in the sixth inning for West Michigan and matched a 2021 season-high with four relief innings out of the bullpen, tossing a scoreless final four innings while allowing just two baserunners and striking out five to earn his second save. The Whitecaps improve to 38-41 as the Dragons fall to 41-38. The West Michigan Whitecaps collected their 100th regular-season home victory over the Dayton Dragons with the Wednesday win.
UP NEXT
This seven-game series between the Whitecaps and Dragons from LMCU Ballpark continues on Thursday at 7:05 pm. West Michigan sends pitcher Adam Wolf to the mound against Dragons lefty Jacques Pucheu. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm. Get your tickets for all 2021 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from August 4, 2021
- Early Offense Powers TinCaps over Loons - Great Lakes Loons
- Kernels Reach 100-Homer Threshold - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- 'Caps Slay Dragons in 4-1 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Q.C. Gets Homers from Porter, Means in Sixth-Straight Win - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Little Sets Single-Game Franchise Stolen Base Record in Win - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Johnston Shines in Snappers First Win at ABC Supply Stadium - Beloit Snappers
- Valera's Two Blasts Carry Captains - Lake County Captains
- Simoneit and McColl Homer in 8-4 Loss - Lansing Lugnuts
- Redmond's Two Homers Down Cubs - South Bend Cubs
- Snappers Silence Rattlers on Two-Hitter - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Whitecaps Top Dragons 4-1 on Wednesday - Dayton Dragons
- Redmond, Lunn Power Chiefs to Victory over Cubs - Peoria Chiefs
- TinCaps Game Information: August 4 at Great Lakes - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Wednesday - Dayton Dragons
- Tigers Great Willie Horton at LMCU Ballpark Tonight - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Rave's 5-RBI Night Leads Quad Cities in Win over Kernels - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Captains Announce Meet-And-Greet with Former Cleveland Slugger Ellis Burks August 14 - Lake County Captains
- Welcome Home to ABC Supply Stadium - Beloit Snappers
- DeLuca Homers Late for 5-3 Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Loons Late Homer Leads TinCaps to Loss - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Cubs Hang on for Nail-Biting Victory - South Bend Cubs
- Wisconsin Spoils Beloit's First Game at New Stadium - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- River Bandits Rally in Series Opener - Cedar Rapids Kernels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent West Michigan Whitecaps Stories
- 'Caps Slay Dragons in 4-1 Win
- Tigers Great Willie Horton at LMCU Ballpark Tonight
- Hill Too Tall for Dragons
- Whitecaps Settle for Split in Midland
- 'Caps Come up Big in 7-4 Win