Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Wednesday

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 l Game # 79

LMCU Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (41-37) at West Michigan Whitecaps (37-41)

RH JC Keys (3-0, 4.71) vs. RH Brendan White (2-5, 4.10)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of a seven-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 7, West Michigan 5 (At West Michigan: Dragons 3, Whitecaps 3). Current Series: West Michigan 1, Dayton 0.

Last Game: Tuesday: West Michigan 4, Dayton 3. The Dragons had eight hits but went 0 for 7 with men in scoring position. Victor Ruiz hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to pull Dayton to within one run but the Dragons did not have another base runner the rest of the night. Garrett Wolforth had an RBI double and a run scored for Dayton.

Schedule Additions/Changes: The Dragons will play a make-up doubleheader on Friday, August 6 at West Michigan at 6:05 p.m. A game between the Dragons and Whitecaps was postponed by rain in June and could not be made up during that series. Additionally, the Dragons game at Lansing on Wednesday, August 11 has been changed to a 1:05 p.m. start.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez ranks second in the league in both on-base percentage at .420 and batting average at .330. He is batting .349 over his last 52 games.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .308 over his last 16 games.

Juan Martinez is batting .351 over his last 10 games.

James Free went 5 for 11 with four doubles on the homestand ending Sunday.

Ricky Karcher over his last four appearances: 3 Sv, 4.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 9 SO.

Team Notes

Dayton is in third place, two and one-half games behind Great Lakes in the High-A Central League East Division. NOTE: This is the first time in 2021 that the Dragons have been at least two games out of first place.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thu., August 5 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton LH Jacques Pucheu (3-1, 4.14) at West Michigan TBA

Fri., August 6 (6:05 p.m. DH): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (3-2, 3.91) and TBA at West Michigan TBA and TBA

Sat., August 7 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 5.10) at West Michigan TBA

Sun., August 8 (1:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (2-5, 4.00) at West Michigan TBA

