Early Offense Powers TinCaps over Loons

MIDLAND, MI - Continuing a 12-game home stand, the Great Lakes Loons (44-36) were outpowered by the Fort Wayne TinCaps (37-43) 12-5 at Dow Diamond, evening this series to a game apiece. Andy Pages highlighted a ballgame that took three hours and 43 minutes to complete with a two-run blast in the sixth, his 22nd HR of the season. Relievers Aldry Acosta and Edward Cuello both made their season debuts with Great Lakes in the Wednesday loss. Acosta joined GL following a promotion from Low-A Rancho Cucamonga, while Cuello arrived at the beginning of the week from AA Tulsa.

Fort Wayne capitalized on a pair of four-run frames to even the series, beginning in the first inning on Loons starter Cole Percival (L, 3-3). Only recording one out, Percival hit a batter and walked four on 34 pitches, leaving the game with the bases loaded.

Acosta entered for the next five outs, allowing a run to be scored on three hits, striking out two batters. Fort Wayne plated four runs in the third, powered by a three-run blast from Agustin Ruiz, to begin the night for Cuello. The next six batters Cuello faced went down in order, highlighted by a strikeout.

Fort Wayne's Connor Lehmann (W, 1-1) made his second High-A start Wednesday night and took the mound in the sixth with only one hit allowed. Ryan Ward began the sixth with a single, followed by the Pages HR as the first earned runs of the night off Lehmann. Carson Taylor followed the Pages pop with a double, forcing Lehmann off the mound with no outs in the sixth and finishing his line with four runs on four hits in five innings. Great Lakes scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the second with a Zac Ching RBI knock, scoring Brandon Lewis from second who reached on an error.

Great Lakes pitching used seven arms for the second time this season, and for the fourth time in franchise history. Jack Little, Melvin Jimenez, and infielder Kenneth Betancourt delivered the final seven outs, allowing no runs on no hits or walks, striking out four batters.

Felix Minjarez motored for Fort Wayne with two scoreless innings against the Loons on two hits, walking none and striking out four. Mason Feole began the eighth with back-to-back strikeouts before allowing the next four batters to reach on two walks and plunking two batters. Austin Smith contributed the final four outs in scoreless fashion, striking out two and walking none.

Fort Wayne evened the series with a Wednesday win, despite committing two errors in their win. The TinCaps fumbled Tuesday's 3-3 tie game in the bottom of the eighth with a two-out defensive error to load Carson Taylor, only to allow Jonny DeLuca to homer and take a 5-3 lead in the following at-bat.

On the mound in Thursday's break-even contest for Great Lakes will be righty Clayton Beeter in his 21st appearance of the season, which leads all other Loons starters. In 29 innings, Beeter holds a 3.72 earned-run average. Opposing Beeter for Fort Wayne and making his High-A debut is southpaw Noel Vela, recently joining the TinCaps roster from Low-A Lake Elsinore.

First pitch for a Miller Lite Thirsty Thursday is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. EDT, with gates opening an hour prior at 6 P.M. Thursday at Dow Diamond is also Balloonfest at the Ballpark, presented by Isabella Bank. More information, as well as a full look at the August promotion schedule can be found at Loons.com.

