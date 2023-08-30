TinCaps Game Information: August 30 vs. South Bend Cubs

August 30, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (29-26, 61-60) vs. South Bend Cubs (22-32, 52-67)

Wednesday, Aug. 30 | 6:35 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 56 of 66, 122 of 132

RHP Henry Baez vs. RHP Connor Noland

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

'CAPS AGAINST CANCER: TinCaps relievers Keegan Collett, Carter Loewen, and Ethan Routzahn, along with mascot Johnny TinCap, visited patients at the Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute on Tuesday. On Saturday, the team will host a 'Caps Against Cancer Night, while wearing special jerseys that are up for auction through TinCapsJersey.com, with proceeds going to Parkview's Transformative Cancer Care Fund. The jersey design was inspired by the artwork of former Parkview patient Ric Trimble. Read more about his legacy on TinCaps.com.

VOLUNTEERING: On Thursday, the entire team will volunteer at the Veteran's National Memorial Shrine & Museum. They'll be assisting with various manual labor tasks around the complex.

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS: This final homestand of the season at Parkview Field features fireworks Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Highlights also include Fort4Fitness' "Race the Game" tonight (fans are invited to participate in a relay, jogging/walking laps around the concourse), the team's first ever Grateful Dead Night Thursday and a visit from the mascot BirdZerk! Saturday. All week, fans will also receive a free 16-month wall calendar presented by Parkview Physicians Group.

POSTSEASON RACE: With 11 games left in the regular season, the TinCaps trail West Michigan (DET) by 2.5 games for first place in the Midwest League East Division 2nd-half standings. Great Lakes won the 1st half. The regular season wraps Sunday, Sept. 10.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,220 fans per game so far this year across 59 openings, including 14 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 23 Double-A teams and 9 in Triple-A.

WAYBACK WEDNESDAY: Monday marked the 15-year anniversary of the final Fort Wayne Wizards game at Memorial Stadium before the franchise rebranded and moved into Parkview Field. The South Bend Silver Hawks won the game, led by starter Jarrod Parker, a Fort Wayne native.

HOT CAPS: After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 51-38 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7 -- the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in home runs with 120. They're on pace to hit 131 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017 (when the schedule was 140 games)... TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest HR (76) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA of 120 MiLB clubs (3.62). Their relievers have the 2nd highest ERA (4.83) in the MWL.

SAMMY ZAVALA: With Single-A Lake Elsinore, hit 14 homers, 22 doubles, and had 20 stolen bases. Since 2006, only 14 minor leaguers, as a teenager, have hit 15+ HR with 20+ 2B and 20+ SB. The list includes former TinCap Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017, along with the likes of Ronald Acuña Jr. (2017), Bryce Harper (2011), Christian Yelich (2011), and Andrew McCutcheon (2006). Only one of those prospects (Adael Amador, last year with Single-A Fresno - Rockies) also drew 80+ walks, as Zavala has... He ranks 4th in all of MiLB in walks (93)... Juan Soto leads MLB in walks.

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: Since July 25 (31 G), slashing .258 / .355 / .433 (.788 OPS) with 7 doubles, 1 triple, 4 homers, and 17 RBIs.

GRIFFIN DOERSCHING: On April 2, 2021, in a game here against Purdue Fort Wayne, hit a home run that dented The Harrison beyond left field. He also played in a doubleheader here on April 3, 2021... Has driven in at least 1 run in 3 consecutive games.

KERVIN PICHARDO: Since July 21 (25 G), slashing .333 / .407 / .494 (901 OPS) with 4 doubles, 3 homers, and 14 RBIs.

ROSTER NOTES: The TinCaps have had 26 different position players this season and 36 pitchers, for a total of 62 on the roster. (The franchise record for most players used in a season is 63, set in 2016 and equaled last year.) Catcher Colton Bender and infielder Carlos Luis are the only position players who've remained on the active roster all year. The only remaining Opening Day starters are infielder Nerwilian Cedeño (2B) and Luis (DH). Relievers Ethan Routzahn, and Adam Smith are the only pitchers who've remained active all season.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.