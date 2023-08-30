King's Relief Gem Leads Peoria to 3-2 Win

Davenport, IA - Joseph King allowed just one hit over 4 2/3 scoreless innings in relief Wednesday to lock down a 3-2 Chiefs win against Quad Cities. With the victory, the Chiefs trimmed their postseason magic number to six.

King entered the fray with runners at first and second and one out in the bottom of the fifth and promptly induced a 1-6-3 double play to end the inning. From there, he retired seven in a row before the River Bandits added a baserunner in the bottom of the eighth. King rolled a second double play to get out of the eighth unscathed. In the ninth, King punched out the side to lock down his fifth win of 2023.

Peoria's offense did all of their scoring early on Wednesday. The Chiefs loaded the bases in the first against River Bandits starter Shane Panzini. With two outs in the inning, Chris Rotondo was hit by a pitch to bring in a Chiefs run.

An inning later, the Chiefs were able to manufacture a run of their own. After a Jeremy Rivas walk and a stolen base, R.J. Yeager drove him in with a solid single to center to double the Peoria lead, 2-0. Yeager racked up two more hits on Wednesday and pushed his hit streak to 10 games.

In the fourth, Thomas Francicsco connected for what turned out to be a significant home run. The designated hitter launched a towering flyball over the right field wall to give the Chiefs a 3-0 lead. For Francisco, it was his third homer in 2023.

Chiefs starter and Davenport native Ian Bedell was again dominant against his hometown team. Bedell logged four scoreless frames and allowed just two hits while punching out three. In four outings against Quad Cities this season, Bedell did not allow a run over 15 2/3 innings.

Edgar Manzo was called upon out of the bullpen to begin the bottom of the fifth inning. The right-hander ran into trouble after a walk, a single and a hit by pitch loaded the bases. Following a two-run single, Chiefs skipper Patrick Anderson turned to King to get out of the jam and ultimately take Peoria the rest of the way.

King's outing Wednesday marked the longest effort of his High-A career. King pitched five innings once this season, back on April 23 with Single-A Palm Beach.

The series resumes Thursday when the clubs meet for game three from Davenport. Zane Mills is the scheduled starter for Peoria. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

