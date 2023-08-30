Whitecaps Rally Past Nuts in 9th, 5-3

August 30, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. -Andrew Jenkins capped a three-run ninth-inning rally with a two-run single, and the West Michigan Whitecaps (32-23, 64-56) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (25-31, 56-65), 5-3, on Wednesday night at Jackson® Field™.

The game began with a fine duel between Lugnuts starter Jacob Watters, who tossed 4 2/3 scoreless one-hit innings with seven strikeouts, and Whitecaps starter Jackson Jobe, who fanned nine batters in six innings while allowing a second-inning RBI single to Colby Halter.

The Whitecaps tied the game at 1-1 in the sixth on an Austin Murr RBI single off Mark Adamiak, then took the lead in the seventh on an Eliezer Alfonzo RBI fielder's choice against Pedro Santos.

A Junior Pérez two-run homer launched Lansing into a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning, and the Nuts brought that lead to the ninth.

Seth Stephenson led off the final frame with a double off Charles Hall, moving to third on a wild pitch. Gage Workman followed with an RBI single to center, tying the score. After a strikeout of Brady Allen, Eliezer Alfonzo walked and the two runners were moved up a base on a detached equipment error by catcher CJ Rodriguez, called for using his mask to stop the progress of a bounced delivery. Lansing manager Craig Conklin argued the call by home plate umpire Cliburn Rondon and was ejected. Jenkins then singled through the drawn-in infield, plating both Workman and Alfonzo to put the Whitecaps on top for good.

West Michigan has won each of the first two games of the series, building a 7.5-game lead over the Lugnuts in the East Division second half standings.

Thursday is the final Coors Light Thirsty Thursday of the year, featuring $2 domestic drafts and $5 craft drafts. Gates open at 6 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. start. Tickets are available at the box office, via lansinglugnuts.com or by calling (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.