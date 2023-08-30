Whitecaps Rally Past Nuts in 9th, 5-3
August 30, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. -Andrew Jenkins capped a three-run ninth-inning rally with a two-run single, and the West Michigan Whitecaps (32-23, 64-56) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (25-31, 56-65), 5-3, on Wednesday night at Jackson® Field™.
The game began with a fine duel between Lugnuts starter Jacob Watters, who tossed 4 2/3 scoreless one-hit innings with seven strikeouts, and Whitecaps starter Jackson Jobe, who fanned nine batters in six innings while allowing a second-inning RBI single to Colby Halter.
The Whitecaps tied the game at 1-1 in the sixth on an Austin Murr RBI single off Mark Adamiak, then took the lead in the seventh on an Eliezer Alfonzo RBI fielder's choice against Pedro Santos.
A Junior Pérez two-run homer launched Lansing into a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning, and the Nuts brought that lead to the ninth.
Seth Stephenson led off the final frame with a double off Charles Hall, moving to third on a wild pitch. Gage Workman followed with an RBI single to center, tying the score. After a strikeout of Brady Allen, Eliezer Alfonzo walked and the two runners were moved up a base on a detached equipment error by catcher CJ Rodriguez, called for using his mask to stop the progress of a bounced delivery. Lansing manager Craig Conklin argued the call by home plate umpire Cliburn Rondon and was ejected. Jenkins then singled through the drawn-in infield, plating both Workman and Alfonzo to put the Whitecaps on top for good.
West Michigan has won each of the first two games of the series, building a 7.5-game lead over the Lugnuts in the East Division second half standings.
Thursday is the final Coors Light Thirsty Thursday of the year, featuring $2 domestic drafts and $5 craft drafts. Gates open at 6 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. start. Tickets are available at the box office, via lansinglugnuts.com or by calling (517) 485-4500.
