Timber Rattlers Take Down Sky Carp 7-2

August 30, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT- The continued offensive malaise of the Beloit Sky Carp spelled another defeat for the team Wednesday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Sky Carp were held to just two hits in a 7-2 defeat to Wisconsin. It was the fourth straight loss for the team, which has scored just four total runs in the losing skid.

The Timber Rattlers broke a scoreless tie with a run in the top of the fifth inning. The T-Rats added two in the sixth, one in the seventh and three more in the eighth to cap the scoring.

Beloit scored its first run on an RBI groundout by Zach Zubia, while a Timber Rattler error extended the game and allowed Beloit to score another run in the ninth.

Sky Carp starter Ike Buxton was solid, allowing just one run in five innings while striking out five.

