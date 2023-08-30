Dragons Fall to Loons in Midland

August 30, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Midland, Mich.-Los Angeles Dodgers number one prospect Dalton Rushing hit a home run and drove in three runs to lead the Great Lakes Loons to an 11-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday night. The two clubs have split the first two games of the six-game series.

The loss dropped the Dragons to four and one-half games behind first place West Michigan in the Midwest League East Division standings. There are 10 games to play in the second half season.

Great Lakes took command of the game early, scoring three runs in the first inning to jump ahead 3-0. The Dragons got a solo home run from Austin Hendrick in the fourth, his third homer in the last two games and 14th of the year, to make it 3-1.

But the Dragons could collect only one more hit over the rest of the night. Great Lakes scored one run in the fourth, two in the fifth, and two more in the sixth to open their lead to 8-1. The Loons closed out the scoring with three runs in the eighth.

Dragons starting pitcher Chris McElvain (1-2) was charged with the loss. He worked four innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Up Next: The Dragons (28-28, 61-61) battle Great Lakes (27-29, 72-49) in the third game of the six-game series on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. Jose Acuña (7-3, 3.61) is scheduled to start for Dayton.

The Dragons will open their final homestand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 5 at 7:05 p.m. against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The six-game home series with Fort Wayne will continue through Sunday, September 10. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.