Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM at Great Lakes)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the second game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 10, Great Lakes 9 (at Dow Diamond: Dayton 6, Great Lakes 1).

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 6, Great Lakes 5. Carlos Jorge hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to erase a 5-4 deficit and give the Dragons a 6-5 lead. John Murphy worked a scoreless bottom of the ninth for the save, keyed by a big defensive play by Dayton shortstop Edwin Arroyo. The Dragons matched a season high with four home runs in the game, including two by Austin Hendrick. In the sixth inning, Hendrick and Ruben Ibarra combined for back-to-back home runs, both of which were estimated at more than 430 feet. Dragons starter Kevin Abel was outstanding, leaving the game with two outs in the sixth and a man on base with a 4-0 lead.

Current Series (August 29-Sept. 3 at Great Lakes): Dayton is 1-0 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .286 batting average; 6.0 runs/game; 4 home runs; 1 stolen base; 5.00 ERA; 1 error.

Transactions: Catcher Mat Nelson and pitcher Chase Petty have been promoted to Chattanooga. Pitcher Ryan Cardona has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in fourth place, three and one-half games behind first place West Michigan in the East Division with 11 games to play. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half.

Last night's win and the win at Great Lakes on July 25 when Ruben Ibarra hit a three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Dragons a lead and eventual win mark the first two Dragons comebacks of their kind since at least 2007. These two games are the first two since at least 2007 in which the Dragons, while trailing in the ninth inning on the road, hit a home run that gave them the lead and went on to win the game.

The Dragons have a chance to lead the Midwest League in team pitching for the first time since 2011 and the second time in franchise history. Currently, the Dragons rank first with a team ERA of 3.78. Peoria and Great Lakes are both at 3.79 and West Michigan is at 3.80.

Player Notes

Jack Rogers in his last 26 games is batting .306, collecting seven home runs, two triples, six doubles, 24 RBI.

Ruben Ibarra over his last 13 games is batting .320 with three home runs, three doubles, and 11 runs batted in.

Cade Hunter over his last 10 games is batting .294 with one home run.

Zach Maxwell over his last four games: 7.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 11 SO.

Braxton Roxby over his last 27 G (since May 14): 3-2, 1.56 ERA, 4 saves, 40.1 IP, 24 H, 16 BB, 47 SO, .167 opponent's average.

Myles Gayman over his last five games: 13.2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB,11 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, August 31 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Hunter Parks (3-6, 4.07) at Great Lakes LH Justin Wrobleski (4-4, 2.93)

Friday, Sept. 1 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (7-3, 3.61) at Great Lakes RH Jerming Rosario (6-5, 5.37)

Saturday, Sept. 2 (7:05 pm): Dayton TBA at Great Lakes LH Maddux Bruns (0-6, 4.87)

Sunday, Sept. 3 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (4-7, 5.14) at Great Lakes RH Hyun-il Choi (4-3, 2.98)

